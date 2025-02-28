An unexpected location in China has become a surprise hotspot in China after an image of the area went viral.

Guo Qingshan, from Shanghai, shared the unusual picture on the social media network Xiaohongshu (also known as Red Note) of a landscape from his native Yichang, in Hubei Province, which has sparked widespread interest.

Captioning the photo “puppy mountain”, he only noticed the resemblance when reviewing his photos, suddenly seeing the shape of a dog’s head resting on the ground, the tip of its snout along the water's edge.

The post received 120,000 likes in 10 days. He said: “It was so magical and cute,” adding, “I felt excited and happy when I discovered it.” The hashtag #xiaogoushan, Chinese for “puppy mountain”, also drew millions of views on the media platform Weibo.

The image prompted people on social media to post pictures of their own dogs to see which one resembled the rockface more, and many people traveled to the location to see the mountain, and take their own shots.

“Puppy Mountain here I am!” said a user on RedNote along with photos of the mountain. “Just stroke the puppy’s head and then everything will be OK.” Another wrote: “We all need the eyes to see the beauty in this world.”

According to the BBC, after Guo’s photo went viral, many people shared photos of the view they had previously taken from the deck, with many saying they had never realised it looked like a dog. Some discussed how the dog’s appearance had changed over the years.

It added, "Shi Tong, a Yichang resident, said he knew he had seen the mountain before, and posted a photo he took of the location in 2021. “After I saw the Puppy Mountain photo online, I tried to look up where it is. And then I realised that I have been to this place before. I thought it looked like a dog at that time, too.”

