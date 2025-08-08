MASSIVE £240 saving as flagship Manfrotto carbon fiber tripod hits lowest-ever price

If you’ve been on the hunt for a carbon‑fiber tripod that combines pro‑grade durability with feather‑light portability, you’ll want to take note of this gem.

The Manfrotto MT057C3-G 057 Carbon Fiber Tripod falls to its lowest price of the year, now available for just £507.62.

That’s a tidy saving of £241.38 off its usual £749 asking price, and offers rare value for anyone serious about minimizing their kit weight without compromising stability.

This tripod has been a trusted companion for photographers aiming for precision and portability - and while carbon fiber always carries a premium, this sale brings it within reach of more creative professionals. Throughout the year, prices have consistently trended higher, but this sub‑£510 mark is hands down the lowest we’ve seen, and it’s one of those deals you’ll want to jump on before it disappears.

Lightweight yet rock‑steady, the MT057C3‑G is perfect for destination shoots, hiking treks, or any situation where every gram counts. It’s sturdy enough to support your gear in challenging outdoor conditions, yet it won’t slow you down when you’re on the move—literally saving you weight and metaphorically saving you pounds.

In short, this isn’t just another tripod deal - it’s an opportunity to upgrade your setup with professional‑grade quality that doesn’t weigh on your shoulders… in more ways than one.

Whether you’re coming from a budget aluminium tripod or are ready to add a carbon fiber option to your kit, this one deserves a place in your bag - and it’s priced to move.

