MASSIVE £240 saving as flagship Manfrotto carbon fiber tripod hits lowest-ever price
Snag the lightest pro‑grade carbon‑fiber tripod yet for just £507
If you’ve been on the hunt for a carbon‑fiber tripod that combines pro‑grade durability with feather‑light portability, you’ll want to take note of this gem.
The Manfrotto MT057C3-G 057 Carbon Fiber Tripod falls to its lowest price of the year, now available for just £507.62.
That’s a tidy saving of £241.38 off its usual £749 asking price, and offers rare value for anyone serious about minimizing their kit weight without compromising stability.
SAVE £241.38 at Amazon. The Manfrotto MT057C3-G is a premium carbon fibre tripod designed for professionals who require rock-solid support without compromising on bulk.
This tripod has been a trusted companion for photographers aiming for precision and portability - and while carbon fiber always carries a premium, this sale brings it within reach of more creative professionals. Throughout the year, prices have consistently trended higher, but this sub‑£510 mark is hands down the lowest we’ve seen, and it’s one of those deals you’ll want to jump on before it disappears.
Lightweight yet rock‑steady, the MT057C3‑G is perfect for destination shoots, hiking treks, or any situation where every gram counts. It’s sturdy enough to support your gear in challenging outdoor conditions, yet it won’t slow you down when you’re on the move—literally saving you weight and metaphorically saving you pounds.
In short, this isn’t just another tripod deal - it’s an opportunity to upgrade your setup with professional‑grade quality that doesn’t weigh on your shoulders… in more ways than one.
Whether you’re coming from a budget aluminium tripod or are ready to add a carbon fiber option to your kit, this one deserves a place in your bag - and it’s priced to move.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
