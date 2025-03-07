Benro launches new ultra-light travel tripod kit, plus a pair of clever tripod heads

Benro has launched a tripod kit containing its innovative Cyanbird travel tripod launched in 2023, combined with the company's brand new FS30 ball head.

(Image credit: Benro)

The new kit is exceptionally travel-friendly, with the tripod's carbon construction keeping weight down to just 1kg, while the folded length is only 45.5cm. Thanks to 5-section legs, maximum height is still a versatile 150cm with the two-section center column extended, and the tripod can support up to 4.5kg. Arch-profile legs enable a tighter folded profile around the centre column, resulting in a super-slim 6cm folded diameter. This makes it easy to slip the Cyanbird into even a small backpack or camera shoulder bag. Included with the tripod is a rollup padded carry case in which you can store the tripod, plus other small accessories.

(Image credit: Benro)

The new FS30 ball head features a distinctive inverted construction, with the 30mm-diameter ball at the base of the head, and the cup above. It's been designed with heavier camera setups in mind, with the aim to make precision adjustments easier. A bubble level is positioned prominently next to the Arca quick release plate, and this is held securely with a safety lever to prevent accidental uncoupling.

The Benro Cyanbird Carbon Tripod with FS30 Head kit is available to buy now, priced at $299.95/£300.

SupaDupa SDTH6090 Tilt Head

(Image credit: Benro)

In addition to the new Cyanbird kit, Benro also launched two other tripod heads. The brilliantly-named SupaDupa SDTH6090 Tilt Head was previously only available with Benro's MSD46C72 monopod, but is now available as a standalone product. It weighs just 350g but can support a hefty 8kg. The head attaches to a tripod via a standard 3/8” thread, or it can be mounted to an Arca-compatible platform via the included Arca clamp base. The SDTH6090 is ideal for photographers who use long lenses for sports, wildlife and aviation photography, or it'd be equally useful for use with a spotting scope while birdwatching.

The SupaDupa SDTH6090 Tilt Head is on sale now, costing $139.95/£130

FS20PRO Hybrid Head

(Image credit: Benro)

Lastly comes the new FS20PRO Hybrid Head. This has been designed for double duty as both a stills and video head. It can be used either as a ball and socket head, or add the pan-handle and lock the ball and you've instead got a 2-way head suitable for capturing video content. The quick-release top plate features a 3-way screw for quick camera attachment and release, while an allen key located in the pan handle and can be used to attach/remove the handle, depending on what type of content you're shooting.

The FS20PRO Hybrid Head is priced at $84.95/£100 and can be purchased now.