The Peter Marlow Foundation announces its first relaxing retreat for photographers

Peter Marlow was an eminent and internationally recognized photographer, and the two-time president of Magnum Photos. His career spanned 41 years and 84 countries, capturing major world events, and he was made an honorary fellow of the Royal Photographic Society in 2006.

He died in 2016, however, his legacy lives on through the Peter Marlow Foundation, which encourages, examines and celebrates the photography of humanity, its impact and legacy.

The Foundation has just announced its first creative retreat between February 7-10 2025, in the beautiful surroundings of its base in Dungeness, Kent, England. It’s open to photographers, and anyone working across photographic practice such as picture editors, curators, and educators.

(Image credit: Kalpesh Lathigra)

The group of 12 will have the opportunity to work together over four days, and work with director of photography, curator and educator Emma Bowkett, photographer Kalpesh Lathigra and Shannon Ghannam, Director of Development and Programming at PMF. Photographer Lynda Laird will also join to share her experience of a recent artist residency at Prospect Cottage, the former home of Derek Jarman and how the natural landscape of Dungeness informs and inspires her work.

The deadline for applications is 05 January, and standard tickets cost £850, with an extra £150 on top for accommodation. There will be one scholarship place available free of charge. You can apply for a place here.

(Image credit: Lynda Laird)

It’s open to anyone at any stage of their career, and would be particularly useful to anyone facing these common challenges:

- How to approach projects and research

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- How to edit and sequence long term projects

- How to pitch and promote your work

- How to navigate the financial realities of being a freelance photographer/creative

- How to reignite passion for your work

The retreat will feature talks and group sessions, and access to the Peter Marlow Foundation’s extensive photobook library that was acquired from the Magnum Tokyo office. There will also be yoga and meditation, bird watching, walks, star gazing, fireside chats and cold water swimming.

The foundation said: “We hope participants will leave feeling like they have expanded their network of peers and industry contacts and that they have answered some of the big questions they have about their work, navigating the photographic landscape and with a plan for next steps.”

Take a look at our guides to the best professionals cameras, the best cameras for beginners, and the best Canon lenses for DSLRs.