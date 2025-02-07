"The best year for the camera industry since 2019" as Gen Z pushes digital camera shipments to highest

CIPA (Camera & Imaging Products Association) has released the annual camera and lens production and shipment performance table for January to December 2024. The data includes production and total shipment data for the year, so let's take a look at the total shipment data as well.

Looking at the total worldwide shipments, we can see that digital cameras shipped a total of about 8.49 million units. Interchangeable lens cameras shipped about 6.6 million units. And lenses shipped about 10.31 million units.

DSLR shipments were up 18,000 units over October and up 20.1% over November 2023, but down 17% cumulatively for the year. Mirrorless shipments were down over 90,000 units from October, but up 31% over November 2023 and up 16% cumulatively for the year.

Global shipments of digital cameras, including mirrorless single-lens cameras are expected to recover to their highest level in 9 years in 2024. The driving force behind this epic return is thought to be down to Gen Z, specifically from Chinese social media users who have turned to cameras rather than smartphones.

CIPA numbers for 2024 (Image credit: CIPA)

Young people are turning to higher performance devices to get their best side for social media, and in turn making these cameras trend again. According to a report in the Nihon Keizai Shimbun, manufacturers are aiming to tap into the Gen Z social media market by equipping their cameras with features that meet the demand for social media.

CIPA has also predicted the continued rise of the compact camera, with many attributing this rise solely to the ”trendy” Fuji X100VI model – though the halo effect reaches vastly further than that.

One user on Nikon Rumors commented, “Nope compacts are in heavy demand now. Prices on eBay are ridiculous and this segment has become the new vinyl. Suddenly everything old is new again. Camera makers should take note. Sony stupidly appears to have abandoned cameras like the RX100 and RX10 series.”

