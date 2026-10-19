The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Monday, so our next episode will be released on November 02.

DCW's Content Editor, Chris George, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor-in-Chief, for our usual format where we discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, dive into the kit bag to examine what we've been shooting with lately, and then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

Kodak just beat Fujifilm in its own backyard: What happened? - YouTube Watch On

Above: watch the latest episode of the Bokeh Face on YouTube

In this episode, we Gear Up with Samsung’s beloved but buried mirrorless system and talk about how it’s making a little bit of an unlikely comeback.

In Focus, Kodak has inexplicably eclipsed Fujifilm in Japan! Admittedly, it’s the small battleground of film sales, but impressive on Kodak’s part nonetheless.

And finally, in Trouble Shooting we tackle the electronic shutter: When should you use it? Should you use it? And in some cases, why you have no choice but to use it…

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

• Watch on YouTube

• Listen on Spotify

• Listen on Apple Podcasts

You might also like…

Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras, and here are the best Kodak cameras.