Kodak just beat Fujifilm in its own backyard: What happened?
Kodak overtakes Fujifilm in Japan, a forgotten Samsung gem, what you need to know about electronic shutters
The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.
New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Monday, so our next episode will be released on November 02.
DCW's Content Editor, Chris George, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor-in-Chief, for our usual format where we discuss a burning issue in the world of imaging, dive into the kit bag to examine what we've been shooting with lately, and then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.
You can watch the episode in full below:
Above: watch the latest episode of the Bokeh Face on YouTube
In this episode, we Gear Up with Samsung’s beloved but buried mirrorless system and talk about how it’s making a little bit of an unlikely comeback.
In Focus, Kodak has inexplicably eclipsed Fujifilm in Japan! Admittedly, it’s the small battleground of film sales, but impressive on Kodak’s part nonetheless.
And finally, in Trouble Shooting we tackle the electronic shutter: When should you use it? Should you use it? And in some cases, why you have no choice but to use it…
We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!
• Watch on YouTube
• Listen on Spotify
• Listen on Apple Podcasts
You might also like…
Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best Fujifilm cameras, and here are the best Kodak cameras.
James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
- Mike Harris How To Editor
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.