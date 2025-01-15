This cute bird-shaped camera will actually track how fast your baby grows!

Smart baby monitors can now track anything from breathing to temperature, but the latest option from CuboAi can now track an infant’s growth using just the footage and built-in software. Announced on January 15, the CuboAi Smart Baby Monitor 3 is the company’s first to offer automatic growth tracking. The bird-shaped camera uses AI and the video footage to track an infant’s growth over time, the company says.

The growth tracking doesn’t require any extra sensors, the company notes, but uses video footage to note changes in the infant’s height. The company says the feature helps parents track growth “effortlessly.”

The CuboAi Smart Baby Monitor 3 uses the video feed and AI to measure an infant's growth (Image credit: CuboAi)

Like previous models the third generation camera also uses AI to alert parents if an infant’s face becomes covered or the baby rolls over. But the Smart Baby monitor 3 is now six times faster at delivering those alerts, the company says. With optional accessories like the sensor sleeping pad and temperature sensor, the monitor can also track breathing and body temperature during an illness.

The camera itself captures 2.5K footage, using a wide angle lens to keep the entire crib in the frame. CuboAi also stores the footage for up to three days without additional subscription costs, which the company says is the longest free storage in the market.

Image 1 of 3 The CuboAi Smart Baby monitor 3 can be mounted on the wall or a stand to get a top-down view of a crib (Image credit: CuboAi) The CuboAi Smart Baby Monitor 3 is shaped like a bird (Image credit: CuboAi) The CuboAi Smart Baby Monitor 3 also speeds up alerts up to six times faster (Image credit: CuboAi)

I’ve used the first generation Cubo smart monitor in the past and loved the design as well as the monitor’s ability to tell me if my toddler exited his bed. I’ve been pretty terrible at remembering to track height on the wall chart though, so the idea of having an app to track growth milestones is intriguing. And, let’s face it, babies grow entirely too fast.

The Cubo Ai Smart Baby Monitor 3 starts at $239 / £229 / AU$399 for the wall mounted version, with the price increasing from there for the floor stand and bundles with the sleeping pad and temperature sensor. Pre-orders begin on January 15.

