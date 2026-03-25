Amazon's new Blink Mini 2K+ DROPS to lowest-ever price for the Amazon Big Spring Sale
At $25, the Blink Mini 2K+ is the easiest smart home upgrade you’ll make
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The Amazon Big Spring Sale has delivered one of its most eye-catching smart home deals yet, with the Blink Mini 2K+ dropping to its lowest-ever price of just $25.
Down from $39.99, this is a clean $14 saving and firmly positions it as one of the most accessible ways to step into home security without overthinking the spend.
The Blink Mini 2K+ is a compact, plug-in indoor security camera that delivers sharp video, motion alerts, and simple app-based monitoring at an incredibly affordable price.
What makes this deal particularly compelling is how simple it is to integrate the Blink Mini 2K+ into everyday life. It’s a compact, plug-in indoor camera that delivers sharp 2K video, motion detection alerts, and two-way audio, all controlled through the Blink app. Whether you’re checking in on your home, pets, or deliveries, it’s a straightforward, no-fuss solution that just works.
This is exactly the kind of product that benefits from seasonal sales like this. For many, home security feels like a bigger investment, but at $25, the barrier to entry almost disappears. It becomes an easy add-on rather than a considered purchase, and that’s where Blink really finds its audience.
There’s also the flexibility factor. The Blink Mini 2K+ works well as a standalone camera, but it also slots neatly into a wider Blink ecosystem if you decide to expand. Start with one, add another later, and before long, you’ve built a cohesive, app-controlled system without ever committing to a high upfront cost.
At this price, it’s hard to ignore. For $25, you’re getting a reliable, easy-to-use security camera that covers the essentials and does so with minimal setup. As entry-level smart home security goes, this is about as sharp a deal as it gets right now.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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