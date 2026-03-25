Amazon's new Blink Mini 2K+ DROPS to lowest-ever price for the Amazon Big Spring Sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale has delivered one of its most eye-catching smart home deals yet, with the Blink Mini 2K+ dropping to its lowest-ever price of just $25.

Down from $39.99, this is a clean $14 saving and firmly positions it as one of the most accessible ways to step into home security without overthinking the spend.

What makes this deal particularly compelling is how simple it is to integrate the Blink Mini 2K+ into everyday life. It’s a compact, plug-in indoor camera that delivers sharp 2K video, motion detection alerts, and two-way audio, all controlled through the Blink app. Whether you’re checking in on your home, pets, or deliveries, it’s a straightforward, no-fuss solution that just works.

This is exactly the kind of product that benefits from seasonal sales like this. For many, home security feels like a bigger investment, but at $25, the barrier to entry almost disappears. It becomes an easy add-on rather than a considered purchase, and that’s where Blink really finds its audience.

There’s also the flexibility factor. The Blink Mini 2K+ works well as a standalone camera, but it also slots neatly into a wider Blink ecosystem if you decide to expand. Start with one, add another later, and before long, you’ve built a cohesive, app-controlled system without ever committing to a high upfront cost.

At this price, it’s hard to ignore. For $25, you’re getting a reliable, easy-to-use security camera that covers the essentials and does so with minimal setup. As entry-level smart home security goes, this is about as sharp a deal as it gets right now.