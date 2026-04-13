Want to shoot full-frame? Save up to £770 on these Nikon, Sony & Lumix cameras and lens combos
If you are ready to ditch your DSLR, here are three full-frame mirrorless cameras that make upgrading easy and more budget-friendly
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Thinking about ditching your DSLR, switching camera systems, or upgrading to full-frame? These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to £770 at Wex, Amazon and Park Cameras.
The Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is now available for just £1,499 (inc. cashback) at Wex – this new low price lets you save £500 from its original £1,999 price tag.
The Sony A7 IV paired with the 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 is now available for just £1,829 at Amazon – you save £770 off the bundle's RRP £2,599 price tag.
The Nikon Z5 paired with the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is now available for just £1,029 at Park Cameras – a £570 saving from the bundle's previous £1,599 price tag.
The S5 IIX features 6K 30p open-gate shooting, 4:2:2 10-bit All-I, Apple ProRes/ ProRes RAW output, and 6.5 stops of IBIS. With 4K 60p streaming, weather sealing, and the possibility to create up to 96MP stills (via the high-res pixel shift mode), it balances pro video features without the cinema camera price.
Price match: £1,499 (inc. cashback) at London Camera Exchange
The Sony A7 IV features 33MP sensor, 4K 30p video (4K 60p with Super35 crop_, and 1-fps continuous shooting. It comes with Sony's famous and advanced phase-detect AF, a fully articulating touchscreen, and dual card slots (CFexpress Type A + SD) for versatile, reliable performance.
The Nikon Z5 delivers key features such as weather sealing, 24.3MP resolution, and 4K video in a compact, portable body. It offers solid performance and versatility, making it a capable and attractive option for photographers seeking an entry-level full-frame camera.
Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX: Ideal for hybrid shooters, DSLR, and system switchers
you've been shooting on an APS-C or DSLR camera before, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is a fantastic upgrade. It's notably smaller and lighter than many DSLRs. So while the handling might feel a bit different at first, you'll quickly appreciate the more compact, less bulky design. There are not as many native lenses for the S5 IIX available as it is the case within the Sony and Nikon lineup, but there are third-party options like Sigma available. And if you want to keep using your older glass, Canon EF to L-mount adapters, for example, are available.
Sony A7 IV: Best for DSLR and system switchers, as well as content creators
Switching to Sony means unlocking incredible mirrorless flexibility. The Sony E-mount system is the most mature on the market, with an extensive range of native lenses and strong third-party support from trusted brands like Tamron and Sigma. The A7 IV shines with its real-time Eye AF, detection, and tracking options – features that make focusing faster and more accurate than many DSLR systems. So, if you're coming from a DSLR, this camera feels like a serious step up in autofocus and creative control.
Nikon Z5: Budget-conscious DSLR option, best for stills-focused shooters
If you are on a budget, the Nikon Z5 offers one of the most affordable ways into full-frame mirrorless with great image quality. The body design will feel very familiar if you're upgrading from a Nikon DSLR, and thanks to the FTX adapter, you can continue using your trusted F-mount lenses seamlessly. The only downside is that the Z5 doesn't have IBIS, which is usual at this price point. That means handheld shooting with longer lenses or video might require a steady hand or a tripod.
And if the bundled lens doesn't suit your photography style, there are plenty of alternative lens bundles available on Wex – many of which offer great savings too.
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Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX
Sony A7 IV
Nikon Z5
Released
2023
2021
2020
Mount
L
E
Z
Sensor
24.2MP CMOS sensor without Low Pass Filter
33MP Exmor R CMOS
24.3MP CMOS sensor
Autofocus
779-pt Phase Hybrid AF
759-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast-Detect
273-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast AF
IBIS
5-axis, up to 6.5 stops
5-axis, up to 5.5 stops
5-axis, up to 5 stops
Burst rate
30fps (electronic shutter), 7 fps with AF-C (mechanical shutter)
10fps, up to 828 raw+JPEG (with CFexpress Type A card)
4.5fps
Video
6K (Full-sensor readout)/29.97/25/24/23.98p, 5.9K/29.97/25/24/23.98p, C4K/60/50/30/24p
4K 30p full width, 4K 60p Super35 crop
4K UHD, 30/25/24p
Card slots
2 x SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-II
1x CFexpress Type A/SD UHS-II, 1x SD UHS-II
2x SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-II
Build quality
Weather-sealed magnesium alloy
Weather-sealed magnesium alloy
Weather-sealed magnesium alloy
Weight (card and battery included)
740g
658g
670g
Personally, I would lean toward the Sony A7 IV. Its autofocus performance is unmatched, as well as its lens options. The flexibility makes it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely. That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.
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Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners.
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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