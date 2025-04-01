The Canon R6 Mark II DROPS to just $1,999

B&H has just dropped the price of the Canon EOS R6 Mark II to an unbeatable $1,999, marking the best deal I’ve seen from them so far.

Launched in November 2022 as the successor to the EOS R6, this powerhouse full-frame mirrorless camera boasts a 24.2MP sensor, lightning-fast 40fps burst shooting, advanced autofocus tracking, and oversampled 6K video capabilities.

For Canon users looking to upgrade from the EOS RP or EOS R, or for those in search of a top-tier hybrid mirrorless camera, the R6 Mark II stands out as an exceptional choice.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II retains the familiar design of its predecessor but introduces several key upgrades. The power switch has been relocated from the left side to the right shoulder, positioned beneath the rear exposure dial, while a new dedicated stills/video switch replaces the old power toggle, enhancing one-handed usability.

Canon has also redesigned the joystick, removing the four notches found in the original R6 and R5. Internally, the resolution gets a boost from 20.1MP to 24.2MP, while the electronic shutter now delivers 40fps continuous shooting with reduced rolling shutter distortion. A new RAW Burst Mode captures 30fps with a 0.5-second pre-shooting buffer, making it an excellent tool for sports photography.

Autofocus has been expanded to recognize an even wider range of subjects, including horses, zebras, cars, motorcycles, aircraft, and trains. On the video side, the R6 Mark II offers full-width 4K/60p recording, 6K ProRes RAW output to compatible external recorders, and focus breathing compensation for smoother focus transitions.