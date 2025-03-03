Sigma BF price & availability: Where to order it right now
This is where to buy the Sigma BF camera in the US or UK
There is no denying that that Sigma BF has taken the photography industry by storm, with its sleek design and simplistic ergonomics, and now it's available to pre-order from your favorite retailers!
The Sigma BF is a 24.6MP full-frame imaging tool designed to simplify the photography process while maintaining high-end capabilities. Featuring an L-Mount and hybrid autofocus, this innovative camera supports 6K video recording and is built for intuitive operation, enabling photographers to focus entirely on capturing stunning visuals.
Where to order
US Retailers
UK Retailers
Sigma has redefined mirrorless camera design with the BF, streamlining both hardware and software interfaces to enhance usability.
The redesigned live-view touchscreen places critical exposure settings – including shutter speed, aperture, ISO, EV compensation and color mode – within easy reach for distraction-free shooting. A secondary status monitor above the rear dial pad provides a quick glance at active settings, while all other adjustments are accessible through a minimalistic three-screen menu system.
The camera’s physical interface is equally forward-thinking, concentrating all essential controls into just three elements: a dial, a shutter release, and a power button. A rear dial pad enables additional navigation, and the physical controls employ haptics-driven technology for a responsive user experience.
Crafted from a single block of aluminum, the BF’s unibody design ensures balanced weight distribution, with a thumb grip in the upper right corner providing enhanced ergonomics.
At the heart of the camera is a 24.6MP backside-illuminated full-frame CMOS sensor, delivering wide dynamic range and excellent low-light performance. The BF boasts a native ISO range of 100-102400, expandable down to ISO 6, making it versatile for a variety of lighting conditions.
Continuous shooting is possible at up to 8fps, and the camera captures 14-bit DNG lossless RAW and JPEG files. The hybrid autofocus system combines phase and contrast detection for precise and swift focusing. Additionally, an optional CR-51 cable release enables remote shutter operation.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
One of the standout features of the Sigma BF is its 230GB internal storage capacity, which accommodates over 14,000 JPEG files, 4,300 uncompressed RAW files or 2.5 hours of 6K video.
For expanded storage and fast data transfers, a USB-C port offers 10 Gb/s speeds. The camera records video in up to 6K 30p and supports 120p slow-motion recording in FullHD. It also features L-Log color grading, HVEC encoding, and electronic image stabilization for smoother footage.
A full battery supports continuous recording for up to an hour, and a built-in stereo microphone captures high-quality audio, with options for external microphone and headphone connectivity. The USB-C terminal also allows for video output and webcam functionality.
As a member of the L-Mount Alliance, Sigma ensures that the BF is compatible with a wide range of premium lenses from Sigma, Panasonic and Leica. Additionally, the camera includes 13 built-in color modes for creative expression, including Standard, Rich, Calm, Powder Blue, Warm Gold, Teal and Orange, FOV Classic Blue, FOV Classic Yellow, Forest Green, Sunset Red, Cinema, 709 Look, and Monochrome.
With its forward-thinking design, high-resolution imaging, and user-friendly interface, the Sigma BF Mirrorless Camera is built to redefine the photography experience, offering an innovative blend of performance and simplicity.
You might also like…
Take a look at the best L-Mount lenses to use with the BF, and see how it compares to the Sigma fp and Sigma fp L.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.