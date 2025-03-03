Sigma BF price & availability: Where to order it right now

There is no denying that that Sigma BF has taken the photography industry by storm, with its sleek design and simplistic ergonomics, and now it's available to pre-order from your favorite retailers!

The Sigma BF is a 24.6MP full-frame imaging tool designed to simplify the photography process while maintaining high-end capabilities. Featuring an L-Mount and hybrid autofocus, this innovative camera supports 6K video recording and is built for intuitive operation, enabling photographers to focus entirely on capturing stunning visuals.

Sigma has redefined mirrorless camera design with the BF, streamlining both hardware and software interfaces to enhance usability.

The redesigned live-view touchscreen places critical exposure settings – including shutter speed, aperture, ISO, EV compensation and color mode – within easy reach for distraction-free shooting. A secondary status monitor above the rear dial pad provides a quick glance at active settings, while all other adjustments are accessible through a minimalistic three-screen menu system.



The camera’s physical interface is equally forward-thinking, concentrating all essential controls into just three elements: a dial, a shutter release, and a power button. A rear dial pad enables additional navigation, and the physical controls employ haptics-driven technology for a responsive user experience.

Crafted from a single block of aluminum, the BF’s unibody design ensures balanced weight distribution, with a thumb grip in the upper right corner providing enhanced ergonomics.

At the heart of the camera is a 24.6MP backside-illuminated full-frame CMOS sensor, delivering wide dynamic range and excellent low-light performance. The BF boasts a native ISO range of 100-102400, expandable down to ISO 6, making it versatile for a variety of lighting conditions.

Continuous shooting is possible at up to 8fps, and the camera captures 14-bit DNG lossless RAW and JPEG files. The hybrid autofocus system combines phase and contrast detection for precise and swift focusing. Additionally, an optional CR-51 cable release enables remote shutter operation.

One of the standout features of the Sigma BF is its 230GB internal storage capacity, which accommodates over 14,000 JPEG files, 4,300 uncompressed RAW files or 2.5 hours of 6K video.

For expanded storage and fast data transfers, a USB-C port offers 10 Gb/s speeds. The camera records video in up to 6K 30p and supports 120p slow-motion recording in FullHD. It also features L-Log color grading, HVEC encoding, and electronic image stabilization for smoother footage.

A full battery supports continuous recording for up to an hour, and a built-in stereo microphone captures high-quality audio, with options for external microphone and headphone connectivity. The USB-C terminal also allows for video output and webcam functionality.

As a member of the L-Mount Alliance, Sigma ensures that the BF is compatible with a wide range of premium lenses from Sigma, Panasonic and Leica. Additionally, the camera includes 13 built-in color modes for creative expression, including Standard, Rich, Calm, Powder Blue, Warm Gold, Teal and Orange, FOV Classic Blue, FOV Classic Yellow, Forest Green, Sunset Red, Cinema, 709 Look, and Monochrome.



With its forward-thinking design, high-resolution imaging, and user-friendly interface, the Sigma BF Mirrorless Camera is built to redefine the photography experience, offering an innovative blend of performance and simplicity.

