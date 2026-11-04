Canon isn't waiting for Black Friday! Its winter sale has landed, with up to £500 off cameras and lenses

The best Black Friday camera deals might still be a few weeks away, but Canon isn't waiting until November 27 to start offering some rather tempting discounts on its cameras and lenses. The manufacturer's winter sale is now underway in the UK, with savings of up to £500 on selected cameras and lenses, alongside cashback offers on other products. Whether you're looking to upgrade your existing camera, invest in a new telephoto lens or pick up something compact for travelling, there are already some fantastic deals worth considering.

Of course, with Black Friday just around the corner, there's always the possibility that we could see even bigger discounts towards the end of November. However, I wouldn't necessarily dismiss what's already on offer, particularly when some of Canon's most popular cameras are seeing substantial price reductions. I've picked out three deals that I think are particularly interesting, covering everything from a powerful full-frame mirrorless camera to a versatile compact camera and an affordable telephoto zoom.

The standout deal for me has to be the Canon EOS R6 Mark II, which is now just £1,699.99 at Canon, down from £2,199.99, saving you a massive £500. While the newer EOS R6 Mark III has taken its place in Canon's lineup, that doesn't suddenly make the Mark II any less capable.

With its 24.2MP full-frame sensor, impressive subject-tracking autofocus, up to 40fps continuous shooting and oversampled 4K 60p video, this is still a seriously impressive camera for photographers and filmmakers alike. In fact, for anyone who doesn't need the additional resolution and features of the newer model, I think the R6 Mark II represents an incredibly compelling way to get into Canon's full-frame EOS R system without spending quite so much money.

Save £100 Canon PowerShot V1: was £959.99 now £859.99 at Canon UK The Canon PowerShot V1 is a powerful compact camera featuring a large 1.4-inch sensor, a versatile built-in zoom lens, impressive 4K video capabilities, and excellent autofocus, making it an ideal all-in-one choice for photographers, vloggers, and content creators on the move.

Another deal that caught my attention is the Canon PowerShot V1, which has dropped to £859.99 at Canon, down from £959.99, giving you a £100 saving. This is one of Canon's more interesting compact cameras, particularly if you're someone who enjoys shooting both photographs and video but doesn't necessarily want to carry around a mirrorless camera and several lenses. Its large 1.4-inch sensor, 22MP resolution, built-in 16-50mm equivalent zoom lens and impressive 4K video capabilities make it a particularly appealing option for content creators, vloggers and travellers. You also get Canon's excellent Dual Pixel autofocus system, optical image stabilisation and active cooling for extended video recording. It's a capable little camera, and with £100 knocked off its price, it's certainly worth considering.

Finally, if you're already invested in Canon's EOS R system and want something with a little more reach, the Canon RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM is now £719.99 at Canon, reduced from £799.99, saving you £80. I've always thought that lenses like this make a great deal of sense, particularly for enthusiast photographers who enjoy wildlife, sports and aviation photography but don't want the expense or weight of professional telephoto glass. At just 635g, this lens is remarkably portable for something offering a 400mm maximum focal length, while its 5.5-stop optical image stabilisation and Nano USM autofocus make it a versatile companion for capturing distant subjects. Admittedly, the relatively modest maximum aperture isn't going to suit every situation, particularly in poor light, but for daytime wildlife photography and general telephoto work, there's plenty to like here.

What I particularly like about these three deals is that they appeal to quite different photographers. The EOS R6 Mark II is an excellent option for anyone looking to make the move into full-frame photography, the PowerShot V1 offers a convenient all-in-one solution for creators on the move, and the RF 100-400mm is a relatively affordable way to explore wildlife and sports photography without investing in expensive professional lenses. Better still, the R6 Mark II and RF 100-400mm would make a very capable combination for anyone looking to build a new wildlife photography setup.

Canon's winter sale is currently scheduled to run until January 27, 2027, with the discounts available directly through the Canon UK Store while stocks last. That means there's no immediate need to rush into a purchase, although availability can always change. With Black Friday approaching, I'll certainly be keeping an eye on prices, but if you've been considering any of these three products, the current discounts make them well worth a closer look.