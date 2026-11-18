Black Friday deals are starting to land across the UK, and if you've been looking for a fantastic little mirrorless camera without spending a small fortune, this latest Amazon offer is certainly worth checking out.

Right now, the gorgeous Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV, complete with the 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens has dropped to just £494 at Amazon, down from its previous £534 asking price. That's a welcome £40 saving on an already affordable camera, and with Amazon's Black Friday sale getting underway, I think this is exactly the sort of bargain that deserves a little attention.

I've always had a soft spot for Olympus cameras, particularly the OM-D range, which combines beautiful retro styling with some genuinely impressive photographic technology. The E-M10 Mark IV is a perfect example of why I've always loved the system. It looks fantastic, feels like a proper camera in your hands, and offers that wonderfully traditional shooting experience that's becoming increasingly difficult to find. Better still, thanks to its compact Micro Four Thirds design, it's the sort of camera you can happily carry around all day without feeling like you've brought half your camera bag along for the ride.

And don't let its small size fool you, because there's some seriously capable technology hiding underneath that vintage-inspired exterior. You get a 20.3MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, Olympus' excellent 5-axis in-body image stabilization, and 4K video recording, alongside a tilting touchscreen and built-in electronic viewfinder. It's a fantastic combination for anyone looking to step up from smartphone photography, offering considerably more creative control without overwhelming you with complicated settings. Yes, it might not be the newest camera on the market, but that doesn't suddenly make it any less capable of capturing beautiful photographs.

The included 14-42mm f/3.5-5.6 lens makes this deal even sweeter, giving you a versatile 28-84mm equivalent focal range that's ideal for everything from landscapes and street photography to portraits and everyday adventures. It's also wonderfully compact, keeping the entire setup small enough to slip into a modest camera bag. And that's arguably one of the biggest advantages of Micro Four Thirds. There's an enormous selection of excellent lenses available, many of which are significantly smaller and lighter than their full-frame equivalents, meaning you can build a genuinely capable photography kit without spending thousands or carrying around a mountain of equipment.

At just £494, I think the Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV represents fantastic value for money, especially for beginners, travelers, or anyone who simply wants to rediscover the enjoyment of taking photographs with a dedicated camera. With £40 knocked off the stated usual asking price, you're getting a complete interchangeable-lens camera kit for less than £500, which is pretty impressive in today's market. Black Friday might bring some even bigger discounts over the coming days, but there's no guarantee this particular camera will get any cheaper. And if you've been looking for something affordable, portable, and genuinely enjoyable to shoot with, this is definitely one Amazon deal I'd be considering.