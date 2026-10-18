New Voigtländer APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 lens is now available to buy
Small yet mighty: the lens delivers close-focus versatility for Leica M-mount cameras
Back in July we reported on the announcement of Voigtländer's new APO-Lanthar 90mm F4 Close Focus VM; a compact medium-telephoto prime lens designed for full-frame Leica M-mount rangefinder cameras.
It was originally scheduled to arrive in August 2026, but after a slight delay we can now confirm that the lens available to buy from B&H in the US and Wex in the UK, either in black or silver finishes, both priced at $749 / £599.
The APO-Lanthar name denotes that the lens is derived from the Apochromat design. This manufacturing process was developed to reduce chromatic aberration in film photography, but the technology is claimed to still be effective for supressing fringing in digital photography today.
Inside the APO-Lanthar 90mm F4 Close Focus VM you'll find eight elements arranged in seven groups, with six elements made from anomalous partial dispersion glass which is said to deliver high resolution, strong contrast, and consistent performance across the frame.
Despite its advanced optical design, the lens measures just 54.8mm long and weighs only 235g. The compactness is helped by the relatively f/4 modest maximum aperture, which negates the need for the large elements which would be required for f/2.8 and faster optics. Another benefit of the smaller barrel size is it reduces viewfinder blockage when the lens is used with an optical rangefinder.
Image samples
Close-focusing performance is another major aspect of the lens’s appeal. The APO-Lanthar 90mm f/4 Close Focus VM can focus down to 0.5m, extending beyond the typical 0.7m limit for many rangefinder-coupled lenses.
At its closest setting, it offers a maximum magnification of 0.28x, while Voigtländer says the apochromatic correction helps maintain image quality even when photographing subjects up close.
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The lens also includes a high-precision rangefinder coupling mechanism, an all-metal helicoid for smooth focusing, and a click that identifies the point where focusing moves beyond the coupled range.
A compact dedicated metal hood is included, extending by only around 9mm to reduce flare without significantly interfering with the camera’s framelines.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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