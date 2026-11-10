New ZWO Seestar S30 Plus dual lens smart telescope launches for $499
Seestar S30 Plus is a $499 smart telescope with dual 2K cameras, wide-angle imaging and beginner-friendly features for easy astrophotography.
ZWO is expanding its smart telescope lineup with the new Seestar S30 Plus, an entry-level model that instantly becomes one of the most affordable smart telescopes available.
Priced at $499/€499 (introductory $469/€469) and available from November 10, the Seestar S30 Plus arrives after the discontinuation of the original Seestar S30, launched in 2025, and sits below the Seestar S30 Pro as a new entry-level option for beginners. It launches a few months after the flagship Seestar S50 Pro.
The Seestar S30 Plus is positioned as a potential upgrade for existing S30 owners. At just 3.6 lbs/1.65 kg, it’s also designed for travel. Like the original, it has a dual-lens imaging system combining wide-angle and telephoto cameras. Crucially, both produce 1440 x 2560 (2K) pixel images — a step up from the S30’s 1920 x 1080 (HD) resolution, but short of the S30 Pro’s 3840 × 2160 (4K) resolution. All images can be output as JPEGs of lossless FITS files. The telephoto system offers a field of view of about three degrees for capturing deep-sky objects, while the wide-angle camera expands it to about 43.5 degrees. Unlike the Seestar S30, the Seestar S30 Plus’s wide-angle camera can also capture star trails, as well as Milky Way and constellation images.
It also gets an optics upgrade. Though it retains a 30mm aperture, it incorporates a four-element (instead of a three-element) apochromatic optical system and adds ED low-dispersion glass. Elsewhere, the Seestar S30 Plus retains much of the original, including 64GB of internal storage, with around 45GB available to users. The standard package comes with a compact tabletop tripod and a magnetic solar filter.
Users will benefit from recent Seestar app upgrades, including scheduled shooting and an in-app post-processing suite that turns captured images into share-ready photos without requiring a separate editing workflow.
Will ZWO follow up with a Seestar S50 Plus? With the recent discontinuation of the Seestar S50 — the original budget smart telescope that grew the market when it launched in 2023 — that remains to be seen, but with the Seestar S30 Plus, ZWO may now be starting a new product roadmap.
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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