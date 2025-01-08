H&Y square filter system gets added lens heater to prevent fogging on cold nights

If you've ever tried your hand at astrophotography on a chilly winter's night, you'll know that it's not just a case of keeping yourself warm, but your camera kit too. The front element of lenses and filters attached to them have a nasty habit of creating condensation when they are cold, attracting moisture from the air and fogging up shots in the process.

The H&Y Swift Magnetic 100mm Heating Holder is a square filter system that prevents condensation or freezing of lens filters during outdoor photography. The filter holder is equipped with a heating mechanism that prevents condensation and is combined with H&Y's magnetic system to allow for quick attachment of filters.

When field-tested in temperatures below -10°C, the holder proved effective in preventing fogging, and it will work in other scenarios, such as near water in summer or foggy places.

The device comes with a dedicated temperature controller and a USB lens heater, can be powered by commercially available power banks, and is compatible with battery packs equipped with PowerIQ.

The heated filter holder is available in a Starter Set for ¥98,010 (approx $620 / £500 / AU$1,000), which comes with the Reverse GND8 filter, and a Basic Set for ¥143,317 yen (approx $900 / £730 / AU$1,460), which also comes with GND16 and Night filters.

