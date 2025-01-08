H&Y square filter system gets added lens heater to prevent fogging on cold nights
The H&Y Swift Magnetic 100mm Heating Holder is ideal for astro, timelapse and any shooting situations where you need to keep condensation at bay
If you've ever tried your hand at astrophotography on a chilly winter's night, you'll know that it's not just a case of keeping yourself warm, but your camera kit too. The front element of lenses and filters attached to them have a nasty habit of creating condensation when they are cold, attracting moisture from the air and fogging up shots in the process.
The H&Y Swift Magnetic 100mm Heating Holder is a square filter system that prevents condensation or freezing of lens filters during outdoor photography. The filter holder is equipped with a heating mechanism that prevents condensation and is combined with H&Y's magnetic system to allow for quick attachment of filters.
When field-tested in temperatures below -10°C, the holder proved effective in preventing fogging, and it will work in other scenarios, such as near water in summer or foggy places.
The device comes with a dedicated temperature controller and a USB lens heater, can be powered by commercially available power banks, and is compatible with battery packs equipped with PowerIQ.
The heated filter holder is available in a Starter Set for ¥98,010 (approx $620 / £500 / AU$1,000), which comes with the Reverse GND8 filter, and a Basic Set for ¥143,317 yen (approx $900 / £730 / AU$1,460), which also comes with GND16 and Night filters.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.