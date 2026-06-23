This LEGO retro camera is the most fun photography deal I’ve found for $15.99
This $15.99 LEGO camera is the perfect gift for photographers
The Lego Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera has dropped to just $15.99 on Amazon, down from $19.99 and saving you $4 on one of the most charming photography-themed sets around.
The LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Retro Camera is a fun, nostalgic building set that can be rebuilt into a classic video camera or retro television, making it a brilliant gift for photography fans and young creators.
It might not capture any actual photographs, but this little LEGO camera would look perfectly at home on the desk or shelf of almost any photographer. Its retro styling, moving lens, colorful carrying strap, and brick-built rolls of film give it plenty of character.
The set contains 261 pieces and provides three different builds in one box. You can begin with the retro stills camera before rebuilding it into a vintage video camera or an old-fashioned television complete with an antenna.
That makes it more than a simple display model. Younger builders can enjoy taking it apart and creating something completely different, while adult photography enthusiasts may simply want to keep the original camera assembled as a nostalgic piece of desk decoration.
At $15.99, it is also an affordable gift for photographers, camera collectors, LEGO fans, or children beginning to show an interest in photography. It is certainly cheaper than buying them a real camera, and there is considerably less chance of this one suffering from an expensive drop.
This might not be the biggest saving of the Amazon Prime sale, but it is easily one of the most enjoyable camera-related bargains I have spotted. For less than $16, the LEGO Creator Retro Camera offers three builds, plenty of nostalgic appeal, and a fun way to add some photographic personality to your desk.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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