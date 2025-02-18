DJI has just announced the new Osmo Mobile 7 and Osmo Mobile 7P gimbals for smartphones. These are, as the name suggests, the 7th generation of handheld gimbal for iPhone and Android, and offer powerful stabilization in what is an increasingly competitive market for best phone gimbal.

Both devices offer a 3-axis gimbal, but the premium Osmo Mobile 7P (OM7P) distinguishes itself with a reversible 'Multifunction Module' which enables automatic tracking of subjects and includes a light and USB port. The latter makes it possible to connect to the gimbal for battery top-up and audio pass-through (say, if you wanted to use a DJI Mic Mini while shooting with your gimbal).

The lighter gray Osmo Mobile 7 has no extension rod but is cheaper to buy (Image credit: DJI)

"Capturing beautiful, professional content with a smartphone has never been easier” said Ferdinand Wolf, Product Experience Director at DJI.

The tracking sensor in the module enables not just AI tracking – one of DJI's signature features on its drones too – but gesture control. You can now use your palm to enable or disable automatic following of yourself, the V sign to take a photo (or start/stop video), and the 'double L' director's framing gesture to adjust the zoom.

The 7P also has a 215mm extension rod – like a selfie stick – so you can use it to hold the camera above a crowd and still keep it steady.

The cheaper 7 is lighter, at 300g rather than 368g, and dispenses with the module and the extension rod, but still offers DJI's side-wheel for cinematic control (which I first tested on the Osmo Mobile 6). This can now also control the fill light on the module on the 7P, as well as zoom and focus on both.

As before, the DJI Mimo app offers control and shooting within a DJI-like environment, or you can use the gimbal with your preferred photography app. DJI's software has plenty of tutorials to help out too. Apple Watch fans will also appreciate that there is a remote control feature for the device.

The Osmo Mobile 7P – the premium option – is on sale now (see the DJI store) for $149 / £135 / AU$219. The OM7 (without the extension arm) comes in at $89 / £85 / AU$159. This is extremely competitive when compared with yesterday's announcement about the AI accessory for the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro which adds some broadly similar functionality.

