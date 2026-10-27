The tiny camera that filmed the World Cup from the referee’s head is now in a museum

When you think of cameras being hosted in museums, you probably think of early, Victorian era contraptions made of mahogany and brass. The sort of pioneering, cumbersome machinery that seems a million miles away from the sleek digital tech we covet today.

So it can feel jarring to learn that one of these modern devices has already earned its place in a major museum. But in this case, context is everything.

The Riedel RefCam weighs just 14g. It clips onto a headset. And it’s the actual unit that referee Slavko Vinčić wore during the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. This both helped him do his job and provided extra footage for broadcasters.

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The tiny camera now sits opposite one from 1839, based on Louis Daguerre’s design, which weighs 7kg: that's 500 times heavier. It’s a neat visual shorthand to show how far technology has come.

Origin story

Riedel originally developed the RefCam with Patrick Kessel and Nicolas Winter, two referees in German's National League, as way for them to review matches from their own position on the pitch.

(Image credit: Riedel Communications)

Its tiny head clips onto the headset that referees already use to talk to each other. It’s connected to a small beltpack, which can go in a pocket, on an armband, or on a belt. The camera shoots video up to 1080p, and a built-in mic picks up sound from the pitch.

Don't get too excited, though, because you can't actually buy one. Leagues and broadcasters can only book it as a managed service.

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Shaky footage from a running referee is hard to use live, so FIFA’s technology partner Lenovo added a second, AI-based stabilization stage. That does, however, add a delay of about three seconds, so broadcasters mostly use the referee footage for replays.

The camera has also been used in handball and basketball, and Riedel’s brochure also mentions its use for fighting rings and ski slopes.

More broadly, it's a reminder to photographers and videographers that where you put the camera can matter more than how good the camera is. The RefCam puts viewers at eye level in the middle of the action, and the slightly shaky footage is part of what makes it feel real.

The RefCam is now on display in the Deutsches Museum’s photography and film exhibition. For more details, visit riedel.net.