The biggest camera of the year! A portable large format film camera has been successfully crowdfunded

Not much has changed in the world of large format film photography for decades, but the team behind the Smartflex SLR 4x5 camera believes it’s time for an update. Its newly designed large format SLR, recently funded on Kickstarter, claims to offer improved portability and versatility in a format traditionally associated with tripod-bound setups.

In recent years, Intrepid Camera has been the main manufacturer driving innovation in large format film cameras, producing lightweight and accessible cameras that have brought the format to a new generation of photographers. However, Smartflex aims to push the boundaries further with a newly portable SLR design that incorporates modern materials and features.

A post shared by Smartflex Camera (@smartflexcamera) A photo posted by on

The Smartflex SLR 4x5 features a body crafted from lightweight yet durable 3D-printed materials from Germany, hand-polished and painted for a bespoke finish. Carbon fiber baseplates and side panels add strength while keeping the overall weight to just 2,150 grams. The rear focal plane, made from CNC-machined aluminum alloy, is engineered for consistent performance, even at ultra-wide apertures.

Portability feels like a key focus for Smartflex. Promotional materials show the camera being carried with a neck strap, a not-often-seen feature for a 4x5 camera, suggesting it can be used in more spontaneous and versatile ways than many of its predecessors.

The Smartflex SLR incorporates a Graflok-compatible back that supports both landscape and portrait orientations without obstruction, and can accommodate medium format backs for added flexibility. The segmented mirror system, inspired by the Bronica D, is designed to overcome the challenges of short-flanged distanced lenses while maintaining flash synchronization.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Smartflex) (Image credit: Smartflex)

A standout feature is the large 5x5" TLR viewfinder, which Smartflex describes as one of the brightest available, offering an immersive and enjoyable shooting experience. And for those new to large format photography, compatibility with Instax Wide film offers a more affordable and accessible way to enjoy the medium.

Each camera is handmade to order, with early Kickstarter backers securing a camera and lens bundle for $2,900 (around £2,300 / AU$4,600) but post-campaign the price has risen to $3,400 (£2,700 / AU$5,400). While this craftsmanship and innovation are clear selling points, the cost is on the higher side compared to Intrepid’s offerings, which have long been celebrated for their affordability and accessibility.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Intrepid Cameras has laid much of the groundwork for bringing large format photography into the modern era, Smartflex is making a bold move with its SLR design and emphasis on portability. More details on the project can be seen on the Smartflex Instagram where it also documents the development of the camera.

Whether it will meet the expectations of large-format photographers remains to be seen, but the combination of innovation and classic film aesthetics has already captured the attention of the photography community. The project was successfully backed by 120 supporters, who pledged a combined $327,880 / £262,825 / AU$519,411.

(Image credit: Smartflex)

You may also like

Check out our guides to the best medium format cameras and the best film cameras.