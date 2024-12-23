Jeep recalls over 7000 vehicles due to a camera defect
Are we now too dependent on cameras while driving?
You'd be forgiven for thinking cameras weren't an integral element of driving. Sure, the best dash cams are useful, though not absolutely essential. Likewise, the best backup cameras can be handy for parking, but we managed for decades without them, simply by turning our heads to look through the rear window.
But now Stellantis, parent company of Jeep, has issued a safety recall of over 7000 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee SUVs in Canada. However, this is not because of anything like potential brake failure or possible tyre defects, but rather for a software issue that could prevent their rear-view cameras automatically activating when engaging reverse gear. The issue affects a total of 7025 Jeep vehicles, all from 2024.
So is this a sign that we've become too reliant on cameras for driving? That's what I initially thought, but there is method behind this apparent recall madness. Since 2018, back-up cameras have been mandated by law in all new cars sold in North America, not because drivers have become too lazy to turn their heads while parking, but for genuine safety concerns.
The area of road immediately beneath the rear window of a car is a large blind spot in a driver's vision. Should a toddler or small child be playing behind a car parked on a driveway, there's a real danger a driver might not see them when reversing. Therefore, the need for a rear-view camera feed to automatically display on a car's infotainment screen when the driver engages reverse could be a real life-saver.
Owners of the affected Jeep vehicles in Canada have been instructed to take their cars to accredited dealerships for a software update that should fix the camera issue.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.