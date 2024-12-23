Jeep recalls over 7000 vehicles due to a camera defect

You'd be forgiven for thinking cameras weren't an integral element of driving. Sure, the best dash cams are useful, though not absolutely essential. Likewise, the best backup cameras can be handy for parking, but we managed for decades without them, simply by turning our heads to look through the rear window.

But now Stellantis, parent company of Jeep, has issued a safety recall of over 7000 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer and Grand Cherokee SUVs in Canada. However, this is not because of anything like potential brake failure or possible tyre defects, but rather for a software issue that could prevent their rear-view cameras automatically activating when engaging reverse gear. The issue affects a total of 7025 Jeep vehicles, all from 2024.

Every Wagoneer owner does this... right? (Image credit: Stellantis)

So is this a sign that we've become too reliant on cameras for driving? That's what I initially thought, but there is method behind this apparent recall madness. Since 2018, back-up cameras have been mandated by law in all new cars sold in North America, not because drivers have become too lazy to turn their heads while parking, but for genuine safety concerns.

The area of road immediately beneath the rear window of a car is a large blind spot in a driver's vision. Should a toddler or small child be playing behind a car parked on a driveway, there's a real danger a driver might not see them when reversing. Therefore, the need for a rear-view camera feed to automatically display on a car's infotainment screen when the driver engages reverse could be a real life-saver.

Owners of the affected Jeep vehicles in Canada have been instructed to take their cars to accredited dealerships for a software update that should fix the camera issue.