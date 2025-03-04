This gadget looks like a retro instant film photo, but it’s actually a weirdly cool digital camera!

Cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and the Nikon Zf are new cameras made to look old, but an upcoming camera takes an unusual twist on the trend. Rather than make a digital camera that looks like a retro film camera, Escura Camera has crafted a camera that looks like retro instant film. The Escura InstantSnap looks like the classic white frame of instant film, but that large white frame is actually the viewfinder to a nearly flat and tiny digital camera.

While the white frame looks like a classic bordered instant film, the InstantSnap itself is essentially a giant optical viewfinder. Photographers use the classic white frame to frame the shot, then a tiny camera built into the frame actually captures that view and saves it to a micro SD card built into the bottom of the frame.

The Escura InstantSnap inside its retail packaging (Image credit: Escura)

The tiny camera built into the frame is just 1.3MP, which translates into 1200x1440 pixel image files. The camera has a fixed 1/125 shutter speed while the lens has a fixed focus on subjects about .3m to infinity. A switch at the side allows users to switch to a video mode, which is a 400x480 pixel AVI file.

Images are saved onto a MicroSD card, with a USB-C port for charging.

Image 1 of 3 Sample image from the Escura InstantSnap (Image credit: Escura) Sample image from the Escura InstantSnap (Image credit: Escura) Sample image from the Escura InstantSnap (Image credit: Escura)

The tiny frame-style camera weighs just 28g / 0.98 oz. That instant-film style frame measures 13mm or about half an inch deep, with the frame measuring about 85mm / 3.3 in. tall and 59.2mm / 2.33 in. wide.

The Escura InstantSnap takes the longtime composition trick of holding four fingers in a rectangular shape to determine how to frame an image and turns the concept into an actual digital camera.

In an email to Digital Camera World, Escura Founder Gary Leung said the InstantSnap is made for both enthusiasts and casual users alike. "The InstantSnap features an optical viewfinder that allows for precise composition, making it easy to frame your shots," he said. "Its unique textured finish creates a charming retro atmosphere that appeals to many users. Additionally, you can easily add instant photo-style frames to your captured images, enhancing your creative possibilities."

Escura Camera, a company that also makes instant cameras and Hasselblad backs, also had a tiny camera keychain that actually has a working 1.3MP camera inside on display during CP+ 2025. The company has not yet shared pricing or availability.

