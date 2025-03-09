Samuel Streetlife "can't help but to take photos" with the Ricoh GR III series
"It's so compact, I take it everywhere and shoot everything with it" – Samuel Streelife proves the compact camera is here to stay!
Yesterday at The Photography & Video Show in London, England, Ricoh GR brand ambassador Samuel Lintaro Hopf – aka Samuel Streetlife on YouTube – gave a talk about how he uses the Ricoh GR III series of cameras to "capture moments of joy in my life".
Samuel gave an hour-long talk at The Photography & Video Show 2025 about the Ricoh GR III series, presenting exceptional images of his family and his documentary work of his day-to-day life.
Samuel explained cameras like the Ricoh GR III enabled him to "capture images of my family with ease and precision, thanks to the SnapFocus feature allowing me to set my focus distance and still be present in the moment."
He also explained that two of his most popular images were taken with the crop mode of the GR III, effectively giving him a 35mm lens equivalent and still having plenty of resolution to blow up a huge print. He expanded that he finds himself using the crop mode often and describes the GR III as having "three lenses in one, having the ability to shoot at 28mm, 35mm and even a 50mm equivalent".
It was clear that the base GR III and new models like the Ricoh GR III HDF have been great companions to Samuel as he documents his life, the environment around him, and his family in glorious detail — proving that the popularity of compact cameras is certainly not dead. In fact, by the size of the crowd Samuel drew in, I'd say the compact camera is very much alive and kicking!
For those attending The Photography & Video Show at London Excel, which runs through Tuesday 11 March, you can find the whole Ricoh GR range on Stand E40.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
