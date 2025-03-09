Samuel Streetlife "can't help but to take photos" with the Ricoh GR III series

Yesterday at The Photography & Video Show in London, England, Ricoh GR brand ambassador Samuel Lintaro Hopf – aka Samuel Streetlife on YouTube – gave a talk about how he uses the Ricoh GR III series of cameras to "capture moments of joy in my life".



Samuel gave an hour-long talk at The Photography & Video Show 2025 about the Ricoh GR III series, presenting exceptional images of his family and his documentary work of his day-to-day life.

(Image credit: Future)

Samuel explained cameras like the Ricoh GR III enabled him to "capture images of my family with ease and precision, thanks to the SnapFocus feature allowing me to set my focus distance and still be present in the moment."

He also explained that two of his most popular images were taken with the crop mode of the GR III, effectively giving him a 35mm lens equivalent and still having plenty of resolution to blow up a huge print. He expanded that he finds himself using the crop mode often and describes the GR III as having "three lenses in one, having the ability to shoot at 28mm, 35mm and even a 50mm equivalent".

Crop mode on the GR III enables users to shoot at an equivalent 35mm and 50mm (Image credit: Future)

It was clear that the base GR III and new models like the Ricoh GR III HDF have been great companions to Samuel as he documents his life, the environment around him, and his family in glorious detail — proving that the popularity of compact cameras is certainly not dead. In fact, by the size of the crowd Samuel drew in, I'd say the compact camera is very much alive and kicking!



For those attending The Photography & Video Show at London Excel, which runs through Tuesday 11 March, you can find the whole Ricoh GR range on Stand E40.