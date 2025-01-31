Photographers rejoice: the Leica Q3 43 is back in stock! Order now before it sells out

Photography enthusiasts and professionals who have been eagerly anticipating the Leica Q3 43 now have a rare opportunity to secure this highly sought-after camera.

B&H Photo has officially restocked the Leica Q3 43, but availability is expected to be short-lived due to overwhelming demand. For those who have been waiting to add this exclusive model to their collection, now is the time to act before stock runs out.

The Leica Q3 43 is a separate edition of the widely acclaimed Leica Q3, distinguished by its unique 43mm f/2 APO-Summicron ASPH lens. This focal length according to Leica closely resembles the natural human vision, making it an ideal choice for portrait, street, and documentary photography.



Unlike the standard Leica Q3, which features a fixed 28mm f/1.7 lens, the Q3 43 provides a more versatile and natural field of view, catering to photographers seeking a balanced perspective between wide-angle and short telephoto

Leica Q3 43: at BHPhoto Back in stock at B&H at $6,895. The Leica Q3 43 brings all that's good from the Q3 into a more versatile package with its new 43mm APO f/2 lens - replicating the human eye's natural field of view

The Leica Q3 43 is designed for photographers who seek a premium, compact full-frame camera with a more natural field of view compared to the 28mm Q3. The 43mm focal length offers a versatile shooting experience, particularly for those who enjoy portrait and lifestyle photography. Additionally, the apochromatic lens design ensures reduced chromatic aberration, delivering images with superior color accuracy and micro-contrast.



Furthermore, the Q3 43 retains the beloved sleek and durable design of the standard Q3 while introducing a distinct black-and-gray aesthetic. The combination of premium build quality and state-of-the-art technology makes this camera a compelling choice for serious photographers looking for a compact solution.



Leica cameras are known for their high demand, and the Q3 43 is no exception. I expected the current stock to sell out quickly. So those interested should move swiftly to secure their order before availability runs out.