Compact cameras are still very much trendy, which is driving up prices, the latest data suggests

Some camera trends are short-lived, but the newest data from the Camera and Imaging Product Association (CIPA) suggests the compact camera trend isn’t going anywhere soon. The numbers from January 2025, published last week, show that cameras with built-in lenses shot up in value over the same time period the previous year, while overall camera shipments also increased but at a slower rate.

According to CIPA, the number of shipped cameras with built-in lenses – which includes compact cameras and bridge-style zooms – increased by about 11.3% when compared to January 2024. But, at the same time, the value of those cameras shot up by 50.2%.

Comparing the number of cameras shipped to the change in the value, which is tracked in yen, gives an indication that the prices of those cameras increased. Prices can go up due to a number of different factors, however, from actual price increases to a shift towards consumers buying more pricey high-end models.

When compared to December 2024, the January 2025 numbers are only 77.5% of the number shipped and 90% in the value of those fixed lens cameras. However, seasonal sales can skew the numbers from month to month – particularly around the holidays, which can make the comparison to the same month the previous year a clearer picture.

Looking at how the data breaks down by region hints towards which areas are driving those trends. In the Americas, built-in lens cameras were about 94.3% of the same time last year for shipments, but a positive 134.7% when gauging the value of those cameras rather than the number shipped. The numbers in Europe show a different story from fixed lens cameras, with the number shipped at 95.7% and the value at just 102.7%.

While the category for cameras with built-in lenses showed the biggest difference between the number shipped and the value of those cameras, cameras overall also showed a jump. Worldwide, the number of cameras shipped increased by 6.7% compared to January 2024, with the value up by about 13%.

Looking at just shipments, mirrorless camera pricing stayed the same with the number shipped and the value of those shipped cameras both at 110%. However, looking at how the numbers break down by the cameras produced, rather than just shipped, those numbers are 97.1% of the January 2024 numbers and 107.1% of the value.

While the January numbers are now available, CIPA recently predicted slow growth for the camera market in 2025 with a forecast of 101% of 2024 numbers for the overall number of cameras shipped across all categories. Built-in lens cameras are predicted to grow slightly faster, with a 101.9% of 2024 numbers predicted.

While the January 2025 CIPA data suggests compact cameras are continuing to trend, month-to-month data doesn’t always offer a picture as clear as the year-to-year data, as months can be influenced by seasonal sales and new product launches. The 2024 cumulative data suggests the camera industry has hit its highest numbers since 2019.

