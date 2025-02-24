Red Digital Cinema adds Nikon N-RAW support to Redcine-X Pro
RED offers N-RAW support for Nikon cameras in the latest Redcine-X Pro software beta
Red Digital Cinema has announced that its professional video processing software, Redcine-X Pro, now supports Nikon’s N-RAW (.NEV) format in its latest beta update.
This marks a significant expansion of the software’s capabilities, allowing videographers shooting in the N-RAW format option available with Nikon Z9 and Z8 cameras to take advantage of RED’s powerful image processing tools.
You can learn more about Redcine-X Pro and its IPP2 workflow in the video below:
Redcine-x Pro is a dedicated post-production application designed for handling Red’s proprietary R3D files. It provides deep control over RAW footage, enabling professionals to fine-tune color grading, exposure adjustments, and image processing before transcoding to formats like ProRes, DNxHR, and other industry-standard codecs.
With the addition of N-RAW support, Nikon users now gain access to Red’s advanced toolset, allowing for greater manipulation of their footage, improved color workflows, and more flexible transcoding options.
This integration is particularly beneficial for editors working in environments where N-RAW is not yet natively supported by all non-linear editing (NLE) systems. By processing N-RAW files in Redcine-X Pro, users can convert their footage into formats optimized for SDR and HDR workflows while leveraging GPU-accelerated rendering for efficient batch processing.
With this update, Redcine-X Pro becomes a more versatile tool not just for Red camera users but also for Nikon filmmakers looking for a professional-grade RAW processing solution.
The beta version with N-RAW support is now available for download via Red’s official website.
Adobe has recently confirmed that it is working on adding N-RAW support for Adobe Premier Pro, and expects to release this in an update later this year.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
