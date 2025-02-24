Red Digital Cinema adds Nikon N-RAW support to Redcine-X Pro

Red Digital Cinema has announced that its professional video processing software, Redcine-X Pro, now supports Nikon’s N-RAW (.NEV) format in its latest beta update.



This marks a significant expansion of the software’s capabilities, allowing videographers shooting in the N-RAW format option available with Nikon Z9 and Z8 cameras to take advantage of RED’s powerful image processing tools.



You can learn more about Redcine-X Pro and its IPP2 workflow in the video below:

Redcine-x Pro is a dedicated post-production application designed for handling Red’s proprietary R3D files. It provides deep control over RAW footage, enabling professionals to fine-tune color grading, exposure adjustments, and image processing before transcoding to formats like ProRes, DNxHR, and other industry-standard codecs.



With the addition of N-RAW support, Nikon users now gain access to Red’s advanced toolset, allowing for greater manipulation of their footage, improved color workflows, and more flexible transcoding options.

This integration is particularly beneficial for editors working in environments where N-RAW is not yet natively supported by all non-linear editing (NLE) systems. By processing N-RAW files in Redcine-X Pro, users can convert their footage into formats optimized for SDR and HDR workflows while leveraging GPU-accelerated rendering for efficient batch processing.

(Image credit: Nikon)

With this update, Redcine-X Pro becomes a more versatile tool not just for Red camera users but also for Nikon filmmakers looking for a professional-grade RAW processing solution.



The beta version with N-RAW support is now available for download via Red’s official website.

Adobe has recently confirmed that it is working on adding N-RAW support for Adobe Premier Pro, and expects to release this in an update later this year.