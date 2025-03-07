Godox announces the BG02 Battery Grip – a brilliant add-on for my portable lighting set-up!

Godox has officially announced the BG02 Battery Grip, a new power solution designed to enhance portability and flexibility for photographers and videographers.

Godox has built a strong reputation as a manufacturer of high-quality yet affordable lighting systems, from powerful flashes to versatile LED light panels. Their products are widely used by both professionals and enthusiasts, offering impressive performance at competitive prices. The new BG02 Battery Grip is yet another example of how Godox continues to innovate, enhancing the user experience by providing greater flexibility and convenience in lighting setups.

(Image credit: Godox)

The Godox BG02 features a 95Wh capacity battery ensuring it is airline-friendly and a great option for both studio and location shoots. Designed to extend battery life and improve shooting versatility, the BG02 powers select Godox flashes and LED lights through USB-C and D-tap dual output options.

It features 1/4"-20 mounting points on the top, side, and bottom, ensuring compatibility with a range of setups, and the 180° tilt adjustment enables precise light positioning. The BG02 enables off-camera flexibility, giving photographers more control over lighting angles and positioning. This makes it particularly useful for on-the-go photographers who require a compact yet powerful power source.

(Image credit: Godox)

As a photographer who frequently shoots with the Godox AD200 Pro II, I can see this being a useful addition to my kit. When working in the field, having reliable backup power is essential, especially on longer shoots where access to power sources can be limited. The BG02 offers the confidence and security to shoot without worrying about battery depletion, making it a crucial tool for extended sessions.

Whether handing it to an assistant for off-camera flash support or using it myself to ensure my flashes remain powered throughout the day, this ergonomically designed grip could provide a level of flexibility that enhances both ease of use and creative possibilities.

The Godox BG02 is available to preorder now at B&H Photo priced at $99.00 (Approximately £75 / AU $155) and is compatible with AD200, AD200Pro, AD200Pro II, AD300Pro flashes, ML100Bi, ML100R, and FH series LED lights.

