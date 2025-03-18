Think Tank’s new camera backpacks mix popular features with modern materials made for durability

Popular camera bag company Think Tank has unveiled a new backpack series – and the new Walker Pro line is designed for photographers carrying beefy cameras for extended stretches. The Think Tank Walker Pro series includes three different sized backpacks with full front panel gear access, a removable waist strap, multiple ways to attach tripods and accessories, and a weather-resistant ballistic nylon exterior.

All three camera backpacks in the Walker Pro line offer full access to gear with an unzipping front panel. The design, popular among camera bags, skips the traditional top load design of non-camera backpacks in order to offer a large opening to the main gear compartment. That main compartment is also sized more for pro-level gear, with a deeper space for gripped camera bodies in the largest two sizes.

Besides that main gear compartment, all three bags in the series offer a hidden pocket for a wallet or passport, a lined smartphone pocket, front organizer compartment, and a sleeve for a laptop or tablet. The bag can accommodate a smaller tripod in either of the two side pockets, or a larger one strapped across the front with the tripod drop cup.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Think Tank) (Image credit: Think Tank) (Image credit: Think Tank)

Think Tank also says that the backpacks are designed for pros that tend to wear the bags for extended periods of time. The contoured padded shoulder straps are also paired with a sternum and waist strap, which can be removed for those who prefer fewer straps. The bags – which stand upright when placed on the ground thanks to a flat bottom – also have a luggage pass through and a top grab handle.

The company says that the bags are made with modern, durable materials. That list includes ballistic nylon and abrasion-resistant YKK RC Fuse zippers. Those zippers are also compatible with luggage locks while the bag also comes with a rain cover.

The Walker Pro series, at launch, includes three different sizes – 16L, 24L, and 30L. The 16L fits two standard camera bodies with lenses attached along with 2-3 zoom lenses. Both the 24L and 30L are deeper bags that can accommodate two larger gripped cameras, with the 24L accommodating 2-3 zoom lenses and the 30L handling 4-6 zoom lenses. Both the 16L and 24L can accommodate a 14-inch laptop or tablet, while the 30L upgrades to a 16-inch laptop sleeve.

The Think Tank Walker camera backpacks are set to launch in April 2025. The 16L size is expected to retail for $229.75 / £244.99, the 24L at $249.75 / £265.99 and the 30L at $289.75 / £309.99. In the US, pre-orders are already available from B&H.

