Think Tank launches new tactical-style camera backpacks

Think Tank has unveiled its latest camera backpack: DarkLight. Designed for enthusiasts and pros that travel with select equipment, the new bag has been discreetly styled so it doesn't scream "camera bag". Two capacity options are available - 20L and 14L - and both can be had in a choice of two different colorways: black, and montane green.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

The smaller DarkLight 14L has been sized to fit a full-frame body with a 70-200mm f/2.8 attached (with the lens hood pre-attached in the shooting position), plus a 24-70mm f/2.8 and an ultra-wide f/2.8 alongside. The 20L DarkLight is wider, allowing for two bodies, both with attached wide/standard zoom lenses, to face each other in a vertical orientation. There's then enough space on either side for a 70-200mm f/2.8, a small prime, and a flashgun. There's additional space inside 20L's back panel for a 16-inch laptop, plus an iPad Pro can be stowed at the front of the bag. The DarkLight 14L will fit an iPad Mini in its front pocket. A tripod or water bottle can also be carried on one side. On the front of each bag is a MOLLE grid for easy attachment of MOLLE-compatible accessories, plus webbing straps on the side that can be used with Think Tank modular pouches to expand the bag's carrying capacity.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Access to the main camera compartment is via a back-panel flap for added security. This also means that, with the bag secured to you using the waist strap, you can then remove the shoulder straps and rotate the backpack to face you, enabling rapid access to your gear without having to place the bag on dirty/wet ground.

Both DarkLight sizes have additional access to your camera via the bag's opening top panel, made easier by the bags being designed to stand upright without support. On the rear is generous back padding with a central air vent channel for added all-day wearing comfort. Both bags also get a detachable waist strap, and this is also padded on the 20L version.

DarkLight bags have been designed to be used in all weathers: the zipper pulls have long pull cords to make them easier to handle if you're wearing gloves, a water-resistant treatment is applied to the exterior, and for heavier downpours there's an included seam-sealed rain cover.

(Image credit: Think Tank)

Think Tank DarkLight backpacks are available to pre-order from B&H. Expect to pay $169.95 for the 14L, and $199.75 for the 20L.