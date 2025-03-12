SAVE over £100 on the legendary Domke F-2 camera bag
Trusted by professional photographerss for years, the Domke F-2 shoulder bag is now under £120
The Domke F-2 Shoulder Bag is currently available at a great price, making it an excellent choice for working photographers who need a reliable, spacious, and durable camera bag. Designed for professionals who travel extensively or require a secure way to carry their gear, the F-2 offers ample storage while maintaining a discreet and classic design. This deal presents a perfect opportunity to invest in a high-quality shoulder bag that has been trusted by photojournalists and documentary photographers for decades.
This amazing offer is available on the sand-colored version of this iconic camera bag. This canvas shoulder bag was invented by American newpaper photojournalist Jim Domke in the 1970s - and has become a classic.
Built from tough, water-resistant canvas, the Domke F-2 is designed to withstand the rigors of daily use while keeping camera equipment well-protected. Its soft yet durable construction allows for flexibility in packing, and the bag molds comfortably to the body for ease of carrying. Unlike heavily padded bags that can be bulky and rigid, the F-2 provides a more lightweight and accessible option, making it ideal for photographers who need to move quickly while keeping their gear within reach.
Inside, the F-2 features a spacious main compartment with removable padded dividers, allowing for customizable storage. It can comfortably hold two camera bodies, multiple lenses, flashes, and other essential accessories. The bag’s four exterior pockets provide additional space for batteries, memory cards, and personal items, ensuring that everything remains organized and easily accessible. A non-slip Gripper Strap offers a secure and comfortable carrying experience, while the bag’s rugged design ensures longevity even in demanding conditions.
For photographers who need a no-nonsense, highly functional bag that balances capacity with portability, the Domke F-2 is an outstanding choice. Whether traveling to remote locations, shooting in fast-paced environments, or simply looking for a bag that offers easy access to gear, this classic shoulder bag delivers. With its current price, now is a great time to invest in a trusted, professional-grade camera bag that has stood the test of time.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
