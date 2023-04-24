The best Leica M11 deals and prices in April 2023

If you're looking for the best Leica M11 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in January 2023, the Leica M11 has been one of the most sought-after rangefinder Leica cameras (opens in new tab) around.

We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Leica M11 in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

Featuring a new higher-resolution design, the Leica M11's 60MP full-frame CMOS sensor also features a back-illuminated design that now offers improved noise performance and faster readout speeds.

The higher resolution suits more detail-oriented applications, like landscape and architectural subjects, and the noise-reduction benefits improve clarity and color accuracy when working in low-light conditions with higher ISOs while on the streets or in remote locations.

Besides the all-new 60MP resolution sensor, another first for M cameras is Triple Resolution Technology. This unique pixel binning process allows photographers to select either 60MP, 36MP, or 18MP output, with each resolution making use of the full sensor area and providing rich 14-bit color. By pixel binning, rather than cropping, the lower resolutions have improved dynamic range and noise levels.

Best Leica M11 deals The most sophisticated M-camera ever made Type: Rangefinder | Sensor size: Full frame | Megapixels: 18MP, 36MP or 60MP | Lens mount: Leica M | Autofocus: None, manual focusing via rangefinder or Live View | LCD: 3in fixed touchscreen, 2,332,800 dots | Viewfinder: Direct Vision optical and optional Visoflex 2 electronic viewfinder | Continuous shooting: 4.5fps | Max video resolution: None | User level: Enthusiast/expert

The M11 is still a camera only produced for taking pictures, no video here, it's a camera that prioritizes manual operation, but a variety of improvements and functional updates have been made to make the M11 the most contemporary M camera yet.

An electronic shutter function now permits shooting at shutter speeds up to 1/16,000 sec, which is perfect for working with faster f/0.95 lenses without the need for ND filters. A mechanical shutter still offers shutter speed support of up to 1/4000 sec and flash sync at 1/180 sec.

While those who need a little bit extra reach while in remote situations can take advantage of the two digital zoom steps that can simulate working with longer focal length lenses by cropping into the image slightly, at 1.3x (39MP) and 1.8x (18MP) levels. These are reversible crops when recording a DNG or permanent crops if shooting straight to JPG.

There is no denying that the Leica M11 is a marvel of color representational in the Leica rangefinder lineup, but if your looking for something a bit special, or colorless then we would highly recommend the Leica M11 Monochrom for all your black-and-white photography needs, and if film is more your speed then you have to take a look at our review of the amazing Leica M-A.

