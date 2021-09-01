Popular

Best Google Pixel 5 deals in September 2021

Want a capable camera phone with built-in photo-editing tools? Then check out the Google Pixel 5 deals we have lined up for you...

Best Google Pixel 5 deals
(Image credit: Google)

As this handset is now a few months old, there are some great Google Pixel 5 deals currently up for grabs. So, if you're looking for a fuss-free and proficient point-and-shoot camera phone, the Google Pixel 5 packages we have selected here, might be ideal for you.

The Google Pixel 5 might not have the most up-to-date tech, but what it lacks in innovation it makes up for with reliability and usability. 

The rear dual camera features a 12.2MP 27mm f/1.7 camera and a 16MP ultra wide f/2.2 camera – the wider field of view for capturing landscapes or just fitting more content in a single frame is great – but it's the software on this device that really sets it apart from other flagship models.

The Google Pixel 5 boasts some good flagship features, such as a 90Hz refresh rate display, water resistance and wireless charging, and the Snapdragon 765G chipset works well with the Android 11 OS for a lag-free camera phone experience.

Read more: Best budget camera phones

Google Pixel 5 specs

A no-fuss point-and-shoot camera phone with great software

Front camera: 8MP (ƒ/2.0) | Rear cameras: 12.2MP wide (ƒ/1.7), 16MP ultrawide | Display: 6-inch OLED (2340x1080; 90Hz) | Operating system: Android 11 | Dimensions: 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm | Weight: 151g

Capable cameras
Great battery life
Wireless charging
No expandable storage
No telephoto power

If you’re not an Apple fan and don't want one of the best iPhones, and you're looking for a reliable, simple camera and a great phone, the Pixel 5’s no-fuss approach could well make it the best camera phone of 2020.

