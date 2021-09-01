Best Google Pixel 5 deals in September 2021

As this handset is now a few months old, there are some great Google Pixel 5 deals currently up for grabs. So, if you're looking for a fuss-free and proficient point-and-shoot camera phone, the Google Pixel 5 packages we have selected here, might be ideal for you.

The Google Pixel 5 might not have the most up-to-date tech, but what it lacks in innovation it makes up for with reliability and usability.

The rear dual camera features a 12.2MP 27mm f/1.7 camera and a 16MP ultra wide f/2.2 camera – the wider field of view for capturing landscapes or just fitting more content in a single frame is great – but it's the software on this device that really sets it apart from other flagship models.

The Google Pixel 5 boasts some good flagship features, such as a 90Hz refresh rate display, water resistance and wireless charging, and the Snapdragon 765G chipset works well with the Android 11 OS for a lag-free camera phone experience.

Read more: Best budget camera phones

If you’re not an Apple fan and don't want one of the best iPhones, and you're looking for a reliable, simple camera and a great phone, the Pixel 5’s no-fuss approach could well make it the best camera phone of 2020.

