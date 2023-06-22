In today's interconnected world, where every facet of our life is powered by electronics, the role of power strips can't be understated. From laptops to cameras and filming setups to smart TVs, and even the humble table lamp, our devices require consistent power to operate, and our homes and offices are simply not outfitted with sufficient outlets to accommodate all these needs. This is where power strips come into play.

Power strips act as a conduit, expanding a single wall socket into multiple outlets, which effectively consolidates your device connectivity. This solution is ideal for those hard-to-reach outlets behind furniture or for settings where multiple devices need to be powered in close proximity.

As we dive into this comprehensive guide to the best power strips, we'll shed light on the features you should keep an eye on when purchasing a power strip for your home or office. Look for power strips that offer surge protection, ensuring your devices are safe from sudden spikes in electrical voltage that can cause significant damage. USB ports are another useful feature, allowing for easy charging of mobile devices.

Also consider the cord length of the extension lead, offering flexibility based on your requirements. Moreover, some power strips even offer smart capabilities, allowing you to control connected devices via an app or a home assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant.

All our suggestions are fitted with an American-style 3-pin 120-volt power plug - and have power outlets with this same socket type - so suitable for use for US, Canada and Mexico. If going overseas, also consider one of the best travel adaptors.

So plug in and power up, as we illuminate the landscape for the best power strips you can buy right now…

The best power strips in 2023

(Image credit: APC)

1: APC Performance SurgeArrest 12 Best power strip overall with surge protector Specifications Number of power outlets: 12 Number of USB outlets: 2 Length of cable: 6ft Surge protection: Yes, 4320 Joules Power rating: 1800W Colors: Black Reasons to buy + With a surge energy rating of 4,320 joules, it offers a high level of protection against power spikes + Lifetime warranty Reasons to avoid - Green light on the power strip may be too bright in some settings - Not a budget opion

When it comes to the best power strip with a surge protector, the APC Performance SurgeArrest 12 (P12U2) stands out for its superior performance and features. This power strip offers robust protection with a surge energy rating of 4,320 joules, well above many of its competitors. It provides a generous 12 outlets and 2 USB ports, making it an excellent choice for managing multiple devices simultaneously.

The APC Performance SurgeArrest 12 is designed with the user's safety in mind. It features a built-in fail-safe mode that cuts off power once its internal components have been compromised, ensuring the safety of your connected electronics. This means that even in the event of a catastrophic power surge, your devices remain protected. This model has also undergone rigorous testing by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), further cementing its reliability.

What’s more, APC offers a lifetime warranty and a remarkable equipment protection policy. If the SurgeArrest's circuitry is damaged by a heavy strike or power line surge and can't offer 100% protection, APC promises to replace the unit free of charge. This commitment to customer satisfaction and product durability is part of what sets APC's SurgeArrest 12 apart.

(Image credit: Alestor)

2: Alestor Power Strip with surge protector Best power strip with USB charger Specifications Number of power outlets: 12 Number of USB outlets: 4 Length of cable: 6 feet Surge protection: Yes, 2700 Joules Power rating: 1875W Colors: White or black Reasons to buy + 12 AC outlets and 4 USB charging ports + Advanced power surge protection Reasons to avoid - The outlets are closely placed, which poses a challenge using larger plugs or adapters.

For those seeking the perfect blend of convenience and safety in their workspace, the Alestor Power Strip with USB emerges as the top choice. This power strip features 12 AC power outlets and 4 USB charging ports, each capable of delivering a maximum output of 2.4A. This abundance of outlets makes it an excellent choice for workstations with multiple devices, including computers, monitors, lamps, and peripherals.

The Alestor power strip is integrated with smart technology that intelligently detects charging devices to provide optimal and even current across all outlets. This ensures efficient charging and reduces the risk of damage to your devices due to inconsistent power supply.

Notably, the Alestor power strip stands out for its advanced level 3 power surge protection system. This system consists of a Transient Voltage Suppressor (TVS), Metal Oxide Varistor (MOV), and Gas Discharge Tube (GDT), offering a massive surge absorbing capacity of 2700 joules. This feature adds an extra layer of protection for your devices, helping to prevent damage from unexpected power surges. The power strip is UL certified, ensuring it poses no environmental or human hazard, further consolidating its position as the best overall choice.

(Image credit: CRST )

3: CRST 10-Outlet Heavy Duty Best power strip for cord length Specifications Number of power outlets: 10 Number of USB outlets: 0 Length of cable: 15 feet Surge protection: Yes, 2800 Joules Power rating: 1875W Colors: Yellow/black Reasons to buy + 15-foot power cord + Good choice for outdoors or workshops Reasons to avoid - No USB outlets - Design not great match for most interior decors

For those who need a power strip that provides a long reach, the CRST 10-Outlet Heavy Duty power strip stands out. This power strip comes with a 15-foot power cord, making it incredibly versatile and perfect for environments where outlets are fewer and farther apart, such as outdoors or in large home shops. This long cord effectively doubles as a short extension cord, expanding its usability even further.

With a 15-foot power cord, the CRST 10-Outlet Heavy Duty power strip provides exceptional reach, allowing users to connect devices at a substantial distance from the nearest outlet. This makes it ideal for a variety of environments, including outdoor settings and large homes where outlets are fewer and farther apart.

As with any power strip, users need to be careful not to overload the strip by plugging in too many high-powered devices. This can be a particular concern given the large number of outlets and the potential temptation to use the strip's long cord to power numerous devices.

(Image credit: TP-Link)

4: TP-Link Kasa HS300 The best smart power strip Specifications Number of power outlets: 6 Number of USB outlets: 3 Length of cable: 3 feet Surge protection: Yes, 1700 Joules Power rating: 1800W Colors: White Reasons to buy + All six outlets and three USB-A ports can be independently controlled + Energy usage monitoring provides insight into your power consumption Reasons to avoid - More expensive than many other options - Large size might make it unfit for tight spaces

The TP-Link Kasa HS300 is widely regarded as one of the best smart power strips. It comes with six outlets, all of which can be independently controlled using the Kasa app. In addition, it features three USB-A ports to charge your devices and offers a surge protection rating of 1700J. It's also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana for voice control. Furthermore, it can monitor energy usage, allowing you to keep track of the power consumption of the devices connected to it.

However, at 14.17 x 2.49 x 1.48 inches, it's quite large as far as power strips go and might not fit well in tight spaces. Also, the price tag is higher than non-smart options on the market.

(Image credit: Anker)

5: Anker 20W 321 Power Strip Best Power Strip for Travel Specifications Number of power outlets: 3 Number of USB outlets: 3 Length of cable: 5ft or 10ft Surge protection: No Power rating: 15W Colors: White or black Reasons to buy + Two USB-A and one USB-C socket + The size of a tennis ball, so ideal for travel Reasons to avoid - Limited maximum power makes best suited for phones - No surge protection

For those who often find themselves on the move, the Anker 521 Charger is a solid recommendation for the best power strip for travel. This compact and lightweight strip is perfect for tucking into a carry-on bag without adding much weight or taking up too much space. The power strip measures just 2.2 × 2.2 × 2.2 inches and weighs 9.7oz.

The Anker 321 is designed with travelers' needs in mind. It features three grounded AC outlets and three USB outlets (two USB-A and one USB-C PD) that can conveniently charge a mix of devices, from laptops to smartphones. Its five-foot cable is handy for reaching outlets that might be hidden behind hotel furniture, and the small, low-profile wall plug is angled at 45 degrees to prevent blocking adjacent outlets. Furthermore, the USB-C port is potent enough to charge tablets or smartphones – but limited power output means it is not suitable for all devices.