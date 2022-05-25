Best Oppo phones in 2022: from the foldable Oppo N to the Find X5 Pro

Wondering which of the best Oppo phones available on the market is the right one for you? Whether you're looking for a smartphone with the latest specs and a fast operating system, one of the best camera phones (opens in new tab) available or something a little more budget friendly, we've got you covered with our top picks.

Oppo has been in business since 2004 and manufactures innovative smartphones, such as the world's first smartphone with a rotating camera released in 2013 with its N series of devices. Oppo is also part of the same parent company as OnePlus and Realme – two brands that are incredibly well respected by smartphone and technology enthusiasts with an eye for value. Oppo mainly operates in China and many of its releases seldom make it to Europe and global markets, but the ones that do are strong competitors.

The company has also launched its own Color OS operating system and is working on improvements in fast-charging technologies. Each range of Oppo smartphones boast different benefits, from lightning fast 5G capabilities and powerful battery life to rollable concept phones with scroll-like displays and foldable screens for larger viewing experiences.

The best part about Oppo devices? They're mostly affordable. In comparison with the latest flagships and best Samsung phones (opens in new tab) on the market with extortionately high price tags, Oppo smartphones offer superb value for money and are certainly fierce competition for those looking for handsets that are fast and powerful with excellent camera features that rival the likes of the Samsung S22 Ultra (opens in new tab) and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (opens in new tab).

Best Oppo phone in 2022

Best Oppo Phones (Image credit: Beth Nicholls / DCW)

1. Oppo Find X5 The best Oppo phone for performance and affordability Specifications Release Date: March 2022 Rear cameras: 50 MP f/1.8, 13 MP f/2.4, 50 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Front camera: 32 MP OIS: Yes Weight: 196g Dimensions: 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7 mm Storage: 128GB / 256GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Automatic Night mode + Excellent triple camera system + Reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Only a 2x optical zoom telephoto - Not waterproof or dustproof - Average image stabilization

The Oppo Find X5 smartphone is one of the three latest releases from Oppo, produced in collaboration with highly renowned camera brand, Hasselblad. The Find X5 packs a punch with its triple rear camera system that differs only incredibly slightly from that of its elder brother, the Oppo Find X5 Pro, for a significantly lower cost.

With unique camera features like Hasselblad's Color Calibration (runs only when using the camera's Pro Mode), Automatic Night mode, AI Scene Enhancement 2.0, LED flash, HDR, Auto HDR, Panorama, leaf shutter sound and an Xpan mode, this smartphone is a creative hub for photographers and content creators who enjoy experimentation.

Overall The Oppo Find X5 is an excellent smartphone, with an exceedingly impressive camera setup and powerful operating system. The night video shooting and Ultra 4K video features were next level – but unless you're an astrophotographer it can be a little difficult to find a regular use for shooting in the dark. The device performs great, with a fantastic camera and impressive battery life, what more do you need from an Android?

See our full: Oppo Find X5 review (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

2. Oppo Find X5 Pro The most impressive Oppo phone on the market today Specifications Release Date: March 2022 Rear cameras: 50 MP f/1.7, 13 MP f/2.4, 50 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Front camera: 32 MP OIS: Yes Weight: 218g Dimensions: 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5mm Storage: 256GB / 512GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Superior rear cameras + Great 5-axis image stabilization + Excellent battery life Reasons to avoid - Expensive compared to the standard X5 model with very similar features - Not the best telephoto lens - No stylus pen

The Oppo Find X5 Pro model is the latest flagship from Oppo and an excellent choice for photographers. This smartphone is a sure contender for being one of the best camera phones (opens in new tab) available in 2022 and that's in part thanks to its incredible auto night mode photography features and its 4K Ultra Night Video shooting capabilities.

The Find X5 Pro has all of the same photography features as the standard model, with a few enhancements including a more sophisticated 5-axis image stabilisation, a sturdier build with greater dust and water resistance, and an ever so slightly better main camera by the difference of an f/1.7 over the Find X5's f/1.8 aperture.

The battery life on both the Oppo Find X5 and X5 Pro is exceptional and can easily last an entire day without needing to charge it. The device performs well operating on both Android 12 and Oppo's own ColorOS 12.1 system with the latest and most powerful chipset. The display of the Find X5 Pro is also impressive with great color accuracy and a display of up to 1 billion 'colors' for smoother tonal gradations.

If money is no object, then absolutely purchase the Oppo Find X5 Pro and consider it the best Oppo Phone available right now. This flagship didn't make the top of our guide losing out only to its little brother, the standard Find X5, on grounds of value for money. Both devices share almost exactly the same camera unit and design build with very minor internal differences to justify the difference in price.

Oppo Reno 10X Zoom (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

3. Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Most affordable Oppo superzoom smartphone Specifications Release Date: June 2019 Rear cameras: 48 MP f/1.7, 13 MP f/3.0, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide Front camera: 16 MP f/2.0 (Motorized pop-up) OIS: Yes Weight: 210 g Dimensions: 162 x 77.2 x 9.3 mm Storage: 128GB / 256GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Versatile camera system + Excellent zoom for photos + Gorgeously immersive screen Reasons to avoid - Optical zoom inaccessible in video - Plenty of bloatware - Selfie camera collects dust

The Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition has a maximum zoom range of 130mm, allowing you closer to your subject, and captures excellent images for the most part. In our review we found it to be a versatile and hard working smartphone that certainly has its quirks, but wasn’t as strong in quality when it came to video. Released in 2019, this smartphone may be a little behind the others in this guide, but that shouldn't exclude it as a consideration of being one of the best Oppo phones.

When initially released, this phone was the first mainstream flagship from Oppo to be available in the UK. Though with that said, it’s been a big player in China for years. Undercutting its competitor at the time, the Huawei P30 Pro (opens in new tab), the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition surpasses the competition. The P30 Pro is able to achieve a slightly lesser 125mm telephoto range with similar periscopic tech that Oppo uses.

Overall, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom edition delivers as an excellent stills camera with an incredible zoom range for crisp images of otherwise background elements to an image. The device has a beautiful and immersive screen, despite not being the sharpest on the block, though it’s also very sturdy and well put together, delivering a tremendous in-hand feel.

• See our full: Oppo Reno 10X Zoom Review (opens in new tab)

Oppo Find X3 Pro photographer edition (Image credit: Chris George/Digital Camera World)

4. Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G The quad-camera flagship smartphone Specifications Release Date: March 2021 Rear cameras: 50 MP f/1.8, 13 MP f/2.4, 50 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 3 MP f/3.0 microscope Front camera: 32 MP IOS: Yes Weight: 193 g Dimensions: 163.6 x 74 x 8.3 mm Storage: 256GB / 512GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Two 50 megapixel rear cameras + Super speedy charging + Quality 120Hz 6.7in OLED screen Reasons to avoid - High price - Unusual design - Disappointing telephoto power

The Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G impresses with its high-resolution wide-angle lens, and its novelty microscope - although unfortunately finds itself a little lacking in terms of telephoto or zoom fire power, letting down its overall photographic credentials. Oppo went out of its way to be a bit different with the Find X3 Pro, and included some interesting design features that make it stand out.

A sculptural camera unit to house the four rear lenses takes form of an innovative one-piece of glass situated at the top left of the phones rear. This looks like a piece of modern art- a neo-brutalist bump that impresses its form and function, as we stated in our review of the handset last year.

The Oppo Find X3 Pro's ability to display one billion different colors on its 525ppi AMOLED display makes for pleasant viewing, and the 6.7in screen is both big and beautiful, and sits like a giant infinity pool across the front of the handset. The phone impresses with its charging capability giving a full charge in 84 minutes, with a 10W reverse charge option.

There is a lot to like about the Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G, though its price upon release was a little too high for us to justify the spend. If you aren't put off by the slightly unusual curved design, and can bag yourself a good deal then purchase the Oppo Find X3 Pro for its impressive display, and impressive quality quad camera system.

See our full: Oppo Find X3 Pro 5G Review (opens in new tab)

Oppo A54 5G (Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

5. Oppo A54 5G Oppo's best budget 5G camera phone Specifications Release Date: April 2021 Rear cameras: 48 MP f/1.7, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2 MP f/2.4 macro, 2 MP f/2.4 depth Front camera: 16MP OIS: No Weight: 190 g Dimensions: 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4 mm Storage: 64GB / 128GB Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Includes ultra-wide camera + Great battery life + 5G on a budget + microSD card slot Reasons to avoid - Only 64GB storage - Poor macro camera - Can get more power for the price

The Oppo A54 is a super-affordable 5G phone cut from the same cloth as the Realme 8 5G (opens in new tab) and Redmi Note 10 5G (opens in new tab) handsets released at the exact same time. This phone is only just over a year old and is missing the latest features that current Oppo flagships are offering, but for such a fantastic price, it has the makings of an excellent smartphone for those on a tighter budget, and is one of the only 5G budget phones on the market to feature an ultra-wide-angle camera.

One small hiccup to this Oppo phone is its storage capacity, with a maximum of 128GB and a minimum of 64GB not quite cutting it these days with the larger size of most apps and data backups that can’t be offloaded to external storage. Though, this is a pretty quick fix as the handset has a microSD card slot meaning that you can expand its storage with a card if necessary, a luxury that some flagship phones no longer offer with the latest models.

While the Oppo A54's processor and charging speeds fall slightly behind the competition, this is without a doubt one of the best 5G budget camera phones out now, and offers a refined interface, 90Hz refresh rate, stellar battery life and a great 48MP main camera. We found it to be a cracking low-cost option for anyone who needs fast mobile internet and a phone that lasts for ages.

See our full: Oppo A54 5G Review (opens in new tab)

Oppo Find X2 Pro (Image credit: Basil Kronfli / Digital Camera World)

If you're looking for a device with a killer screen, stellar camera that grabs realistic shots with tapered saturation, plenty of zoom, storage, and zippy charging then you can't go wrong with the Oppo Find X2 Pro. Released two years ago, this smartphone may not be able to compete with the latest flagship specifications and ultra-fast wireless charging, but it does contain a blowaway camera phone.

Oppo initially bagged exclusive dibs on Sony’s 48MP sensor when this smartphone was released, which is a pretty huge deal, and the triple rear camera is loaded up with a 13MP periscope camera featuring 10x hybrid zoom and a 60x digital zoom. In addition, the camera setup is spearheaded by a 48MP main sensor camera paired with an f/1.7 lens, and a high-resolution 48MP ultra-wide camera, powered by an IMX586 sensor with an f/2.2 lens.

The Find X2 Pro offers plenty of shooting modes that include Portrait, Night, Pano, Expert, Time-lapse, Text Scanner and Slo-Mo that are available through an expanded menu. The phone’s expert mode can also control ISO up to 6400 and a shutter speed of up to 32 seconds, opening up 12-bit RAW capture, which is a novelty on most mobiles.

With 5G as standard, The Oppo Find X2 Pro is also poised to make the list of the best 5G phones (opens in new tab). This smartphone was recommended by us as one of the best camera phones of the year in 2020, and having come down in price would make an excellent photography companion for those who seek great quality images at a reasonable cost.

See our full: Oppo Find X2 Pro Review (opens in new tab)

Oppo Reno 4 Pro (Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

7. Oppo Reno 4 Pro The midrange Oppo with fast charging Specifications Release Date: August 2020 Rear cameras: 48 MP f/1.7, 8 MP f/2.2 ultrawide, 2 MP f/2.4 macro, 2 MP f/2.4 depth Front camera: 32 MP OIS: No Weight: 161 g Dimensions: 160.2 x 73.2 x 7.7 mm Storage: 128GB / 256GB Reasons to buy + Beautifully thin and tapered design + Charges in under 40 minutes + Lots of storage Reasons to avoid - Low horsepower for gaming - Competent, not class-leading camera - Expensive

With the exact same rear camera setup as the Oppo A54 5G (number 5 on our list), this Oppo handset doesn't offer anything too flashy in the way of a competent camera setup, with a slightly better 32MP selfie camera, as opposed to the A54's lesser 16MP front camera.

One of the thinnest phones around, The Oppo Reno 4 Pro combines lightness with a sleek and premium design, and a stunning screen. Although it definitely isn’t without its highlights, this device upon release was the most expensive Snapdragon 765G phone you can buy that doesn’t feature a folding screen.

Launched alongside the Reno 4 and Reno 4Z, the Reno 4 Pro sits at the top of this family line, packing a gorgeous big screen and seriously nippy charging — 65W, which translates to a full tank in just under 40 minutes. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro also boasts impressive stereo speakers that join forces with the stunning screen to deliver a great multimedia experience, and when you factor the phone’s well-oiled interface, the Reno 4 Pro is a pleasure to use.

What this device lacks in flagship specifications, it makes up for with a flawlessly thin design and generous display quality. Another contender for best budget Oppo phone, this handset could provide everything you need at a reasonable cost if you excuse the mediocre camera unit in comparison to the latest Oppo smartphones like the Find X5 and X5 Pro models that boast phenomenal cameras.

See our full: Oppo Reno 4 Pro review (opens in new tab)

The Oppo Find N (Image credit: Basil Kronfli/Digital Camera World)

8. Oppo Find N Only available in China for now, this is Oppo's first foldable phone Specifications Release Date: December 2021 Rear cameras: 50 MP f/1.8, 13 MP f/2.4, 16 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide Front camera: 32MP OIS: Yes Weight: 275g Dimensions: 132.6 x 140.2 x 8.0 mm Storage: 256GB / 512GB Today's Best Deals Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Lower price than rival foldables + 50 megapixel main camera Reasons to avoid - Not available in North America or Europe

Despite us having conducted a brief hands-on review of the Oppo Find N (opens in new tab), this smartphone has only been released in China thus far, with speculation and rumors suggesting that there is hope we may see it in the UK eventually.

This foldable smartphone was launched in December 2021 and features some intriguing specifications for its reasonable price tag. We have estimated the cost of this handset to be around $1,700/ £1,300, which by foldable smartphone standards, is considered relatively affordable.

When or if the Oppo Find N is released globally and can make its way across the seas, this Oppo phone could certainly be a contender for one of the best phablets (opens in new tab) or best fold phones (opens in new tab) of this year. We will update this guide accordingly when we have more information on how to purchase oppo's first foldable phone.

