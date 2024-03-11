Pre-order the new Leica SL3 - get the best deal today

If you're looking for the best Leica SL3 deals then you have arrived at the right place. This is a dedicated page to all of the deals currently on the Leica SL3 across the internet, which is also updated via our handy software, so you will always see the best price on this amazing camera in real time!

The SL3's standout upgrades revolve around its impressive 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and Maestro IV image processor. Together, they offer remarkable capturing speeds and exceptional image quality. With 8GB of buffer memory - double that of the Leica SL2-S - you'll notice significant speed enhancements across all operations, including startup time.

Moreover, this enhanced processor delivers an extensive ISO sensitivity range from 50 to 100,000, ensuring versatility in various lighting conditions.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The best Leica SL3 deals The Best Leica mirrorless camera Type: Mirrorless | Megapixels: 60mp | Lens mount: Leica L-mount | Screen: 3.2-inch, 2.33 million-dot articulating touchscreen | Viewfinder: 5.76 million dots, 60fps or 120fps | Max shooting speed: 15fps no AF (buffer: 60 DNG / JPG / DNG+JPG), 5fps AF (90 / 90 / 75) | Max video resolution: C8K 30p (10-bit, 4:2:0), 8K 30p (8-bit, 4:2:2), C4K / 4K (10-bit, 4:2:2), FullHD 120p (10-bit, 4:2:2 Preorder at BHPhoto Check Amazon 60.3MP sensor 8K 30p video Phase detect AF Incredible image files Austere battery life Occasionally sluggish AF Tilt-only screen Limited burst shooting

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Employing a hybrid AF system tailored for enhanced focusing precision, the SL3 integrates Phase Detection AF complemented by Object Detection AF and Contrast Detection AF, ensuring swift focus adjustments and dependable performance even in low-light conditions. With this advanced focusing mechanism, the camera adeptly tracks eyes, faces, bodies, and animals with heightened effectiveness.

Harness the full potential of the SL3 with its remarkable video capture capabilities. It supports recording in all video resolutions, including 8K, along with diverse frame rates and quality settings, both internally and externally, without any constraints. Additionally, ProRes 422 HQ recording is achievable at Full HD resolution with frame rates of up to 60p.

Equipped with HDMI 2.1 Type A and USB-C ports, the SL3 facilitates seamless connectivity with various accessories such as external recorders, gimbals, and power banks, thus establishing itself as an invaluable tool for video content creation.