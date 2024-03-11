Pre-order the new Leica SL3 - get the best deal today

By Sebastian Oakley
published

Find the best Leica deals on this remarkable 60MP camera with 8K video!

Leica SL3 camera on a wooden surface against a blue background
(Image credit: James Artaius)

If you're looking for the best Leica SL3 deals then you have arrived at the right place. This is a dedicated page to all of the deals currently on the Leica SL3 across the internet, which is also updated via our handy software, so you will always see the best price on this amazing camera in real time!

Check out our full Leica SL3 reivew

The SL3's standout upgrades revolve around its impressive 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and Maestro IV image processor. Together, they offer remarkable capturing speeds and exceptional image quality. With 8GB of buffer memory - double that of the Leica SL2-S - you'll notice significant speed enhancements across all operations, including startup time.

Moreover, this enhanced processor delivers an extensive ISO sensitivity range from 50 to 100,000, ensuring versatility in various lighting conditions.

(Image credit: James Artaius)

The best Leica SL3 deals

The Best Leica mirrorless camera

Type: Mirrorless | Megapixels: 60mp | Lens mount: Leica L-mount | Screen: 3.2-inch, 2.33 million-dot articulating touchscreen | Viewfinder: 5.76 million dots, 60fps or 120fps | Max shooting speed: 15fps no AF (buffer: 60 DNG / JPG / DNG+JPG), 5fps AF (90 / 90 / 75) | Max video resolution: C8K 30p (10-bit, 4:2:0), 8K 30p (8-bit, 4:2:2), C4K / 4K (10-bit, 4:2:2), FullHD 120p (10-bit, 4:2:2

60.3MP sensor
8K 30p video
Phase detect AF
Incredible image files
Austere battery life
Occasionally sluggish AF
Tilt-only screen
Limited burst shooting

(Image credit: James Artaius)

Employing a hybrid AF system tailored for enhanced focusing precision, the SL3 integrates Phase Detection AF complemented by Object Detection AF and Contrast Detection AF, ensuring swift focus adjustments and dependable performance even in low-light conditions. With this advanced focusing mechanism, the camera adeptly tracks eyes, faces, bodies, and animals with heightened effectiveness.

Harness the full potential of the SL3 with its remarkable video capture capabilities. It supports recording in all video resolutions, including 8K, along with diverse frame rates and quality settings, both internally and externally, without any constraints. Additionally, ProRes 422 HQ recording is achievable at Full HD resolution with frame rates of up to 60p.

Equipped with HDMI 2.1 Type A and USB-C ports, the SL3 facilitates seamless connectivity with various accessories such as external recorders, gimbals, and power banks, thus establishing itself as an invaluable tool for video content creation.

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.


He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

Related articles