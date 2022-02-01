The best Leica Q2 price deals in February 2022: stock updates and prices

If you're looking for the best Leica Q2 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release back in March 2019, the Leica Q2 has been one of the most sought-after Leica cameras around.

(Image credit: Leica)

Redeveloped, while retaining impressive imaging and optical attributes, the Leica Q2 is an advanced compact camera characterized by its updated sensor design and intuitive operation. Revolving around a revised full-frame 47.3MP CMOS sensor and Maestro II image processor, high-resolution stills shooting is possible along with both DCI and UHD 4K video recording. The image processor also contributes to a broad ISO 50-50000 ISO sensitivity, along with quick 10-fps full-resolution continuous shooting. The added resolution also affords a series of unique Crop Modes, which simulate working with longer focal length lenses, including 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm fields of view.

Speaking of the lens, the Q2 features the exact lens seen on the previous Leica Q, however, that old adage "if it isn't don't fix it" applies here with it impressive wide-angle prime, the Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH fixed lens, which has been matched to the sensor design for exceptional resolution and clarity. The lens's design incorporates three aspherical elements and its bright f/1.7 maximum aperture suits working in low-light conditions. Additionally, a macro setting permits working with subjects as close as 6.7 inches away.

(Image credit: Leica)

The best Leica Q2 deals This best premium compact camera money can buy Sensor: 47.3MP (8368x5584) | Video: 4K DCI at 24p / 4K UHD at 29.97p, 24p | Size: 130 x 80 x 91.9mm | Weight (body only): 4.79 Ib (2,172g) 47.3MP sensor Compact design Fast f/1.7 lens Fixed lens

Complementing the imaging and optical assets, the Q2 remains an especially compact camera, making it extremely well-suited for street and travel photography. Its sleek magnesium alloy body is weather sealed for working in tough and challenging environments and it has adopted the same battery featured in the flagship Leica SL mirrorless camera for longer battery life. A high-resolution 3.68MP OLED electronic viewfinder is featured for fluid and clear eye-level monitoring and a rear 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD also affords straightforward playback and settings control, while built-in Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi permit wireless sharing and remote camera control from a linked mobile device via the Leica FOTOS app, making it a perfect companion for the Instagram elite.

