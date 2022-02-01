The best Leica Q2 price deals in February 2022: stock updates and prices

By published

Find the best Leica Q2 deals on this compact, Germany-engineered, premium fixed-lens powerhouse

Leica Q2 deals
(Image credit: Leica)

If you're looking for the best Leica Q2 deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release back in March 2019, the Leica Q2 has been one of the most sought-after Leica cameras around.

We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Leica Q2 in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

(Image credit: Leica)

Redeveloped, while retaining impressive imaging and optical attributes, the Leica Q2 is an advanced compact camera characterized by its updated sensor design and intuitive operation. Revolving around a revised full-frame 47.3MP CMOS sensor and Maestro II image processor, high-resolution stills shooting is possible along with both DCI and UHD 4K video recording. The image processor also contributes to a broad ISO 50-50000 ISO sensitivity, along with quick 10-fps full-resolution continuous shooting. The added resolution also affords a series of unique Crop Modes, which simulate working with longer focal length lenses, including 35mm, 50mm, and 75mm fields of view.

• Read more: Leica Q2 review

Speaking of the lens, the Q2 features the exact lens seen on the previous Leica Q, however, that old adage "if it isn't don't fix it" applies here with it impressive wide-angle prime, the Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH fixed lens, which has been matched to the sensor design for exceptional resolution and clarity. The lens's design incorporates three aspherical elements and its bright f/1.7 maximum aperture suits working in low-light conditions. Additionally, a macro setting permits working with subjects as close as 6.7 inches away.

(Image credit: Leica)

The best Leica Q2 deals

This best premium compact camera money can buy

Sensor: 47.3MP (8368x5584) | Video: 4K DCI at 24p / 4K UHD at 29.97p, 24p | Size: 130 x 80 x 91.9mm | Weight (body only): 4.79 Ib (2,172g)

47.3MP sensor
Compact design
Fast f/1.7 lens
Fixed lens

Complementing the imaging and optical assets, the Q2 remains an especially compact camera, making it extremely well-suited for street and travel photography. Its sleek magnesium alloy body is weather sealed for working in tough and challenging environments and it has adopted the same battery featured in the flagship Leica SL mirrorless camera for longer battery life. A high-resolution 3.68MP OLED electronic viewfinder is featured for fluid and clear eye-level monitoring and a rear 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD also affords straightforward playback and settings control, while built-in Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi permit wireless sharing and remote camera control from a linked mobile device via the Leica FOTOS app, making it a perfect companion for the Instagram elite.

Read more:

Best Leica camera
Leica Q2 review
Leica Q2 Monochrom review
Best camera for street photography
Best printers for photographers

Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally, specialising in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound and many more for various advertising campaigns, books and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science and a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected in to BEWA , The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 


He is familiar and shows great interest in medium and large format photography with products by Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa and Sinar and has used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI and everything in-between. His work covers the genres of Equestrian, Landscape, Abstract or Nature and combines nearly two decades of experience to offer exclusive limited-edition prints to the international stage from his Film & Digital photography.

Related articles