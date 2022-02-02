The best Leica Q2 Monochrom deals in February 2022

If you're looking for the best Leica Q2 Monochrom deals, you've come to the right place. Since its release in November 2020 - a year on from the original Leica Q2, the Leica Q2 Monochrom has been one of the most highly sought-after dedicated black and white Leica camera around.

We've scoured the web to find retailers near you who'll have the Leica Q2 Monochrom in stock right now. Scroll down to see today's best prices…

(Image credit: Leica)

Merging two of their most unique series of cameras, the Leica Q2 Monochrom is a full-frame compact camera fitted with a 47.3MP monochrome sensor, which is used for the sole purpose of recording vivid and rich black and white imagery only.



Compared to a standard CMOS sensor, this specialized monochrome sensor omits with the color filter array to enable the recording of just luminance values, in order to achieve greater visual depth and clarity, along with improved sensitivity to ISO 100,000 and reduced noise levels to suit working in difficult lighting. The sensor's design also sees the removal of the optical low-pass filter and inclusion of an updated microlens array, which helps to produce sharper, higher resolution imagery.

• Read more: Leica Q2 Monochrom review

Beyond its Monochrom distinction, this version of the Q2 follows a familiar path of quick and robust performance and intuitive handling to that of the Leica Q2. The sensor uses the Maestro II image processor to offer fast shooting operation up to 10 fps, support for both DCI and UHD 4K video recording (in black and white) and provides great autofocus performance. This camera also features the same beloved Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH wide-angle prime lens, which has been matched to the sensor design for exceptional resolution and clarity.

(Image credit: Leica)

The best Leica Q2 Monochrom deals The best compact black and white only camera money can buy Sensor: 47.3MP (8368x5584) | Video: 4K DCI at 24p / 4K UHD at 29.97p, 24p | Size: 130 x 80 x 91.9mm | Weight (body only): 4.8 Ib (2,177g) TODAY'S BEST DEALS Low Stock View at Amazon View at Walmart View at Crutchfield 47.3MP sensor Compact design Fast f/1.7 lens Fixed lens Black and White Only

The Q2 Monochrom also retains the cherished sleek and compact design that makes it a popular favourite amongst street and travel photographers, and this Monochrom version even sports a more inconspicuous matte black finish without the Leica red dot. Its magnesium alloy body is weather-sealed for working in trying environments.

It is equipped with a high-resolution 3.68MP OLED electronic viewfinder featured for fluid and clear eye-level monitoring and a rear 3.0" 1.04m-dot touchscreen LCD also affords straightforward playback, crystal-clear viewing and great control over the cameras settings. Along, with built-in Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi allows the use of wireless photo sharing and remote camera control from a linked mobile device via the Leica FOTOS app.

