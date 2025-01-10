Hollyland's Lark M2S delivers big audio in a tiny package – without breaking the bank

Hollyland has just launched the Lark M2S, a sleek, wireless lav microphone designed to be almost invisible when worn. As someone who regularly films in public spaces, I find its discreet, ultra-compact form factor incredibly appealing.

The microphone is tiny – measuring just 1.3cm x 0.63cm and weighing only 7 grams. Hollyland has prioritized discretion with this design. The absence of a logo means it blends into clothing effortlessly, making it ideal for scenarios where a visible mic would disrupt the shot. The titanium alloy clip ensures it stays securely in place, even during movement, whether walking, running, or filming on the go.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

Beyond its compact size, the Lark M2S offers practical features that creators will appreciate. Battery life is always a concern when shooting on location, but this device impresses with a 9-hour runtime per transmitter, extendable to 30 hours with the included portable charging case. I’ve often had to worry about equipment dying mid-shoot, so this longevity is a game-changer for filmmakers and content creators.

It's hard to believe a microphone so small can deliver top audio quality, but the specifications tell a different story. With a 24-bit/48 kHz sampling rate and a 70dB signal-to-noise ratio, it captures sound with clarity and precision. The 2.4GHz transmission ensures a stable connection, even in busy environments, while the impressive 984-foot (300-meter) wireless range offers the freedom to move around large spaces without worrying about losing signal. That flexibility is a huge plus for anyone shooting outdoors or at live events.

(Image credit: Hollyland)

(Image credit: Hollyland)

Another feature that stands out is the Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. A simple press activates the noise reduction, ensuring your voice remains clear and focused, even in noisy environments. This is particularly useful for creators like me who often record in unpredictable settings, saving much-needed time in the post-processing stage.

What really sets the Lark M2S apart from its competitors, though, is its size. It’s significantly smaller than many other wireless mics on the market, making it much easier to integrate into my setup without drawing attention. I can see this being a popular choice for content creators, vloggers, and filmmakers who want high-quality audio without the bulky equipment, more discrete even than major brands like the 10g DJI Mic Mini.

The Lark M2S is available in three configurations: the Combo (Duo) version, the Mini Combo (Duo), and a USB-C version. Users can further customize their settings through the LarkSound App, adjusting volume levels, noise reduction, and more.

Pricing is highly competitive, with the Combo version (with Camera RX + USB-C RX + USB-C to Lightning Cable) priced at $149 (approximately £120 / AU $230), the Mini Combo (with Camera RX + USB-C RX) at $139 (approximately £112 / AU $215), and the USB-C version at $119 (approximately £96 / AU $185) – available now.

