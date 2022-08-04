20 tips for holiday photography! N-Photo 140 on sale today

It’s summertime, and many of us are planning to jet off to foreign climes for a well-deserved break, Nikons safely stashed in our carry-on luggage. But don’t just take holiday snaps – Benedict Brain encourages you to use your summer hols to spark your creative mojo and return with a travel portfolio that truly gives a sense of place.

Our apprentice goes beneath the waves to photograph the wrecks and reefs of the Red Sea, under the instruction of divemaster Alex Mustard. Our interview is with another underwater photographer, Nikon #Zcreator Alex Dawson, who tells why he prefers diving in mineshafts to the Maldives. And fashion photographer Marie Bärsch takes a break from the glamour to document the tea-pickers of India.

In our Gear section, we bring you the N-Photo verdict on Nikon’s ‘video first’ Z 30 (which drops the viewfinder in favour of vlogger-friendly features) and cover portrait primes that don’t break the bank.

In the Skills section, we explore manual focusing, create digital postcards, shoot a festival with a single lens, and build a home studio on a budget. Plus we’re giving away the fantastic DeNoise Projects 2 software, to clean up your images from artefacts in an instant!

