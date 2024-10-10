The best Black Friday camera deals in the UK

While we have just waved goodbye to the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, which ended on October 9, some deals have stayed at fantastic prices making them early Black Friday bargains that can't be ignored!

Top retailers

Top UK retailers:

Amazon: We expect big savings on camera, lenses, memory cards and more Apple: Get upto £645 off your new iPhone when you trade in your handset

Canon UK: Buy direct from the source and tap into the Savings

Jessops: Deals from the iconic camera store

John Lewis: The latest deals on electrical equipment

Park Cameras: Amazing Cashback savings on cameras & lenses

Wex Photo Video: Great deals on Canon, Rotolight, Elinchrom & more

Mixbook: 50% off 12x12in photo books

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £414.99

Save £255 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.

DJI Osmo Action 4|was £379|now £229

SAVE £150 at Amazon. Grab our most-rated action camera for a more enjoyable price with 30% off. With its video recording capabilities of up to 4K120p and its 155° FOV, this is the perfect camera for most use cases.

DJI Action 2 Power Combo|was £269|now £137.94

SAVE £131.06 at Amazon. While old in terms of models (we're now on gen 5) the Action 2 is still a capable action cam today in a unique form factor that many liked. With a 155° f/2.8 lens and the ability for 4K/120fps video, this can still produce outstanding quality - now at an even better price!

Fujifilm X-T5 | was £1,699 | now £1,549

Save £150 at Amazon The flagship of Fujifilm features a massive 40MP sensor, along with 4K 60p video recording and cool retro-styling. This is a great camera at an even better price.

Instax Mini 12 | was £79.99 | now £72.65

Save £7.34 at Amazon The latest in Fujifilm's long line of Instax Mini cameras doesn't offer anything revolutionary over the Mini 11, but it does improve the lens and overall experience. The best saving currently is if you buy the camera in lilac.

Nikon Zf | was £2,499 | now £1,689

Save £810 at Amazon Grab the latest and greatest retro-inspired camera from Nikon, which has seen huge popularity thanks to its looks and mirrorless specs.

Nikon D780 + 24-120mm | was £2,769 | now £1,865

Save £904 at Amazon If you still love DSLRs, but want something a little smaller than the pro-grade cameras, the D780 is perfect. This is a great all-around camera, with 24MP stills, 4K video, and up to 12fps continuous shooting - now at an even better price!

Nikon Z50 + Z DX 16-50mm|was £1,039|now £812.50

Save £226.50 at Amazon If you're looking to take up photography as a beginner, this Nikon Z50 kit is perfect. With 20MP stills and 4K video, this is a perfect starter camera for many.

Nikon Z fc body | was £899 | now £794

Save £105 at Amazon The first of the retro-style mirrorless cameras from Nikon features a 21MP DX-format sensor which can also record 4K video.

Olympus PEN E-P7 + lens (white) | was £849.99 | now £674.54

SAVE £170 at Amazon Small enough to fit a pocket, powerful enough to print for a wall. The E-P7 packs a beautiful mono shooting mode, superb stabilization, 4K video and a 180° flip screen, and comes bundled with an electronic pancake zoom lens. Oh, and it looks gorgeous!

Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IV | was £699.99 | now £579.99

SAVE £120 at Amazon Taylor Swift's camera of choice is ultra-compact yet super capable, with a 20.3MP sensor, 4.5 stops of image stabilization, a 180° flipping selfie screen, 4K video, plus WiFi and Bluetooth to control the camera from your phone or easily upload your images to social media.

Amazon Prime: Best lens deals (alphabetical)

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 Macro|was £1,449|now £1,102.99

Save £346.01 at Amazon Created to capture small worlds in larger-than-life form, this macro lens has a brilliant 1.4x magnification that’s able to capture extreme detail.

Nikon Z 14-24mm f/2.8|was £2,499|now £1,839

Save £660 at Amazon If you're looking for a pro-grade ultra-wide zoom from Nikon, then look no further. With its ultra-wide 14-24mm range, this is perfect for architecture or landscape photography.

Sony FE 70-200mm f/4 OSS II | was £1,749 | now £1,328

Save £421 at Amazon The 70-200mm range is the workhorse of any pro photographer – and this Mark II beauty from Sony is just that. Built to tackle the most demanding conditions, this is a must-have for any professional.