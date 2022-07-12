LIVE: Watch the Nothing Phone (1) launch with us today!

Refresh

Interesting to note that the Nothing Phone will be sold through Amazon in a number of countries - so that may well be the reason Nothing chose the height of the Amazon Prime Day camera deals (opens in new tab) frenzy as the time to launch its first handset!

DCW's own mobile phone review, Basil Kronfli, gives his first thoughts on the Nothing Phone 1 (opens in new tab)

Bad news is that it is not going on sale in the US or Australia :(

There is a black option - as well as white Pricing starts at £399, and goes on sale from 21 July - but will be available at the pop-up Nothing Kiosk in London's Covent Garden from 16 July. This is list of retailers (opens in new tab) that will stock the Nothing Phone.

Snapdragon 778G+ processor. The battery is 4500mAh with 30W charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Uses a flexible OLED - to create a more symmetrical bezel design than usual with an Android phone. But this does mean the cost doubles (ouch!).

Video recording is in 4K - and has a blinking red tally light (just like a broadcast camera, hey). The launch presentation is being shot on the Nothing Phone, it turns out.

So just two cameras... and both have 50 megapixel sensors. So that is much better than the rumors said - giving a superwide that has same resolution as the main camera.

500 engineers have been busy fixing the bugs, and closing Jira tickets we are told.

It has in-built Tesla connectivity - so you can turn on your air-conditioning with your Nothing Phone. Sounds useful, for a small minority.

Made from recycled aluminum, and biodegradable plastics. Even the tin used for solder is recycled.

The Glyph interface - what does it do says Carl. It does morse code - so that visual pattern can tell you who is calling if you are in a meeting. Mind the flashing lights may distract your colleagues, somewhat!

Carl Pei himself is on screen - inside the cafe... He tells us that 10,000 people have pre-ordered the Nothing Phone (even without knowing the full details).

Phew - the audio problem has been solved.

The image shows the front of The Electric Rooms cafe in West Norwood, London. If you want to see more images of this traditional English eaterie, see the cafe's Instagram feed: https://www.instagram.com/theelectriccafe/?hl=en (opens in new tab)

Great picture now one the YouTube channel - but something is wrong with the audio. Hope Nothing gets that sorted before the start!

Just 15 minutes to go until the official launch…

So why just the two rear cameras? "Unlike what some brands would have you believe, quality doesn’t mean more cameras", Nothing replies. "So Phone (1) has just two cameras. Two superb ones. Not four mediocre ones." The main camera has a decent 50MP resolution - and uses a decent IMX766 Sony sensor. But the 1/1.56” sensor size can't be described as world beating. And unlike, say the Oppo Find X5 Pro, the second camera has a lower resolution to the main one. And while some additional cameras on some phones are not particular useful (we have seen some shocking macro cameras) - there are very valid photographic reason for having some form of telephoto in your lens armory. But to tease the quality, Nothing has already shared some nice photos its staff has taken with the phone - which look reasonably impressive… (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing) (Image credit: Nothing)