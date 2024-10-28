The best Canon Black Friday deals in the UK so far

These are the best Canon Black Friday deals that we have spotted so far

Black Friday Canon deals
(Image credit: Future)
Looking for the best Canon Black Friday deals? It is still a few weeks until the big Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales weekend - but we are already spotting some great early discounts - including on Canon kit.

Our expert team has years of experience in shooting with Canon gear, so you can rely on our guide to the best Canon cameras to find the model you want. We will also steer you to the best sale offers on Canon lenses and camcorders in our constant hunt for the best Black Friday camera deals in the UK.

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99| now £410Save £260 at Amazon

Canon R100 + RF-S 18-45mm | was £669.99 | now £410
Save £260 at Amazon Perfect for those looking to enter the world of mirrorless cameras for the first time, the R100 offers 24MP stills and 4K video, along with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for sharing your photos instantly.

View Deal
Canon EOS R5 C|was £3,999|now £3,239SAVE £760 at Wex Photo Video

Canon EOS R5 C|was £3,999|now £3,239
SAVE £760 at Wex Photo Video If you're looking for the best hybrid camera that shoots both 45-megapixel stills and outstanding 8K video this is the best camera on the market for content creators - now at its LOWEST-EVER price.

View Deal
Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit | was £1,099 | now £929 Save £270&nbsp;

Canon EOS R50 twin lens kit | was £1,099 | now £929
Save £270 With a 24.2MP sensor, oversampled 4K, 15fps bursts and advanced AF, the R50 is a great all-rounder. The RF-S 18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 and RF-S 55-210mm f/5-7.1 lenses are both image stabilized, for smooth shooting. 

View Deal
Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens |was £669.99| now £410 Save £259 at Amazon

Canon EOS R100 + 18-45mm lens | was £669.99 | now £410
Save £259 at Amazon This is the best price we have seen to date on the new budget R-mount mirrorless camera from Canon. It may lack a touchscreen, but this is a brilliant beginner buy for anyone wanting their first interchangeable lens camera.

View Deal
Canon EOS RP + RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1was £1,329now £905Save £424 at Amazon

Canon EOS RP + RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 | was £1,329 | now £905
Save £424 at Amazon The Canon EOS RP, the most compact EOS R full-frame camera in the line, packs a 26.2MP sensor and crisp 4K video, and comes with the brilliant and versatile RF 24-105mm lens, which will cover virtually every shooting scenario.

View Deal
Canon EOS R6 Mk IIwas £2,779now£1,829 Save £950 at Amazon

Canon EOS R6 Mk II | was £2,779 | now £1,829
Save £950 at Amazon In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids", and we mean every word. It's Canon's fastest camera – and with more AF tracking modes, it's a real beast. 

View Deal
Canon EOS 2000D + 18-55mm IS lens | was £519.99| now £361.99Save £159 at Amazon

Canon EOS 2000D + 18-55mm IS lens |
was £519.99 | now £361.99
Save £159 at Amazon An ideal entry-level camera, the 2000D DSLR has a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, large 3" rear screen and built-in Wi-Fi. This kit includes the image-stabilized 18-55mm kit lens, which gives you a versatile focal range to cover most shooting situations.

View Deal
Canon Zoemini S2 (Rose Gold) | was £159.99 now £109 Save £50 at Amazon

Canon Zoemini S2 (Rose Gold) | was £159.99 | now £109
Save £50 at Amazon A whopping saving on this compact instant camera. Perfect for taking selfies on the go, with a front-facing selfie mirror and ring light feature. 

View Deal
Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 Macrowas £1,449|now £1,101Save £348 at Amazon

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 Macro|was £1,449|now £1,101
Save £348 at Amazon Created to capture small worlds in larger-than-life form, this macro lens has a brilliant 1.4x magnification that’s able to capture extreme detail.

View Deal
Canon EF 70-200mm F4L IS USM II | was £1,679.99 | now £1,199 Save £450 at Amazon

Canon EF 70-200mm F4L IS USM II | was £1,679.99 | now £1,199
Save £450 at Amazon A lightweight pro-grade telephoto zoom for Canon DSLR owners.

View Deal
Canon SELPHY Square QX10 | was £139.99 | now&nbsp;£107.24 Save £32 at Amazon

Canon SELPHY Square QX10 | was £139.99 | now £107.24
Save £32 at Amazon The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 is one of the easiest and quickest ways to print small square photos directly from your phone for instantly sharing with friends and family, journaling, or displaying memories. You can print wirelessly using WiFi and the Canon app, and with Canon's Dye Sublimation Printing, you get rich and vibrant prints to treasure.   

View Deal
Sebastian Oakley
Sebastian Oakley
Ecommerce Editor

For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.

He is a Fellow of The Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and is a Master of Arts in Publishing.  He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since the film days using a Nikon F5 and saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still to this day the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, The British Equestrian Writers' Association. 

He is familiar with and shows great interest in street, medium, and large format photography with products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from the likes of Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2 shooting Street photography or general life as he sees it, usually in Black and White.

With contributions from

