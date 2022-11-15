Best Black Friday Instax camera deals in the UK

By James Artaius
published

The best Black Friday Instax camera deals are here – check out these incredible instant photography savings!

Best Black Friday Instax camera deals
Jump to:

The best Black Friday Instax camera deals make the already irresistible instant cameras truly impossible to say no to! 

We're seeing some of the earliest Black Friday Instax camera deals ever, with products like the trusty Instax Mini 11 (opens in new tab), the hybrid Instax Mini Evo (opens in new tab) and printers like the new Instax Link Square (opens in new tab) seeing serious savings. Not to mention great deals on that all-important instant film! 

Yes, when you pick up a Polaroid camera you'll need a pack (or more!) of Polaroid film as well. If you're confused about all the different film formats, check out our What type of instant film do I need? (opens in new tab) guide to make sure you get the right one for your camera.

And if you want to see how the savings compare on Polaroid cameras and film, check out the best Black Friday Polaroid camera deals to see which brand has the best bargains!

Black Friday Instax: camera deals

Instax Square SQ (opens in new tab)

Instax Square SQ (opens in new tab)1 (opens in new tab) (Glacier Blue) – £109.00 (was £119.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £10.99 Using the medium-sized Instax Square film, the SQ1 offers larger and more detailed prints, with built-in selfie mode and mirror.  
UK DEAL

Instax Mini LiPlay – £129.00 (was £149.99) (opens in new tab)

Instax Mini LiPlay – £129.00 (was £149.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £20 The most svelte Instax ever, this is a hybrid instant camera and printer. So you can review shots before turning them into prints, or print out images from your phone. Available in Elegant Black, Stone White and Blush Gold.
UK DEAL

Black Friday Instax: printers

Instax Link Wide Printer – £128.97 (was £139.99) (opens in new tab)

Instax Link Wide Printer – £128.97 (was £139.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £11.03 Go big or go home! Print your shots from your phone onto Instax Wide film – complete with QR codes to include hidden messages if you want!
UK DEAL

Instax Share SP3 Square – £124.00 (was £179.99) (opens in new tab)

Instax Share SP3 Square – £124.00 (was £179.99) (opens in new tab)
SAVE £55.99 With a huge price reduction this is cheaper than the brand new Instax Link Square! Print photos from your phone directly into Instax Square film.
UK DEAL

James Artaius
James Artaius
Editor

The editor of Digital Camera World, James has 21 years experience as a magazine and web journalist and started working in the photographic industry in 2014 (as an assistant to Damian McGillicuddy, who succeeded David Bailey as Principal Photographer for Olympus). In this time he shot for clients as diverse as Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal, in addition to shooting campaigns and product testing for Olympus, and providing training for professionals. This has led him to being a go-to expert for camera and lens reviews, photographic and lighting tutorials, as well as industry analysis, news and rumors for publications such as Digital Camera Magazine (opens in new tab)PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab)N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine (opens in new tab)Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) and Professional Imagemaker, as well as hosting workshops and demonstrations at The Photography Show (opens in new tab). An Olympus and Canon shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and a fondness for vintage lenses and instant cameras.

