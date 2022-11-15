Best Black Friday Instax camera deals in the UK

The best Black Friday Instax camera deals make the already irresistible instant cameras truly impossible to say no to!
We're seeing some of the earliest Black Friday Instax camera deals ever, with products like the trusty Instax Mini 11 (opens in new tab), the hybrid Instax Mini Evo (opens in new tab) and printers like the new Instax Link Square (opens in new tab) seeing serious savings. Not to mention great deals on that all-important instant film!
Yes, when you pick up a Polaroid camera you'll need a pack (or more!) of Polaroid film as well. If you're confused about all the different film formats, check out our What type of instant film do I need? (opens in new tab) guide to make sure you get the right one for your camera.
Black Friday Instax: camera deals
Instax Square SQ1 (Glacier Blue) – £109.00 (was £119.99)
SAVE £10.99 Using the medium-sized Instax Square film, the SQ1 offers larger and more detailed prints, with built-in selfie mode and mirror.
UK DEAL
Instax Mini LiPlay – £129.00 (was £149.99)
SAVE £20 The most svelte Instax ever, this is a hybrid instant camera and printer. So you can review shots before turning them into prints, or print out images from your phone. Available in Elegant Black, Stone White and Blush Gold.
UK DEAL
Black Friday Instax: printers
Instax Link Wide Printer – £128.97 (was £139.99)
SAVE £11.03 Go big or go home! Print your shots from your phone onto Instax Wide film – complete with QR codes to include hidden messages if you want!
UK DEAL
Instax Share SP3 Square – £124.00 (was £179.99)
SAVE £55.99 With a huge price reduction this is cheaper than the brand new Instax Link Square! Print photos from your phone directly into Instax Square film.
UK DEAL