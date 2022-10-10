Amazon Prime Early Access Sale: the camera deals we expect on Prime Day 2

Amazon has started the holiday shopping season early this year with a brand new event, Prime Early Access Sale which will take place on October 11-12th, 2022.

Much like its Prime Day summer sale, this new event will feature a range of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members in just 15 countries including the USA and the UK. The other countries included are Austria, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, and Turkey.

The retailer is pitching Prime Early Access Sale as its introduction to the holiday shopping season with hundreds of thousands of deals set to go live over 48 hour period. Taking place just six weeks before Black Friday 2022. So, this is an opportunity to spread out your seasonal spending during times of high inflation and the ongoing credit crunch.

Prime Early Access Sale - is this Prime Day 2?

While Amazon isn't officially using the Prime Day 2 term for this next big sale event across October 11 - 12, it is theoretically the same set-up as the regular summer blowout but will kickstart the holiday season spending. It's another two days of deals available exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so you'll need to sign up for a free trial or have an active membership.

Make the most of Prime Early Access Sale

If you're not an Amazon Prime member, you will be disappointed to learn that you won't be able to access the vast discounts during the Prime Early Access Sale event. However, you don't need to shell out for a monthly membership in order to make the most of the sales. Instead, why not sign up for a 30-day free trial (opens in new tab) in order to take advantage of the discounts – and then simply cancel the membership when Prime Earl Access is over? If you sign up now, you'll be well within the cancellation period once Prime Day has finished.

An Amazon Prime membership is vital if you want to take part in the Prime Early Access Sale – but you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial to get around paying any extra fees! Just make sure to cancel before the trial period ends.

When will the Prime Early Access start?

This new event has officially begun and will end on October 12, and we expect deals to slowly trickle down from there on. If you do miss out on this new event itself, don’t worry, we’ve got Black Friday 2022 deals just around the corner, and after that Cyber Monday camera deals, and then the Christmas deals will be about at the end of the year too - so you have plenty of time to shop.

However, if you want to take advantage of this new sale we expect that Amazon will provide great discounts on their brand devices such as Ring, Blink, Echo, etc to make this event a worthwhile exercise for the retailer.

We must also note that other retailers have also got on board with this early holiday shopping event, such as DJI running a "DJI Store Sale (opens in new tab)" while, DJI offering is available on Amazon, to get the most out of the sale you need to buy direct from the DJI website. However, to keep things easy when we spot great deals across Prime Day Early Access Sale we will add these deals to this page to make your buying journey that little bit easier.

How to find the best deals

Of course, the best Prime Early Access Sale deals will be on this page as soon as they launch. We’ll bring you the top bargains from all the best brands when the discounts start rolling in. But there are a lot of different cameras to choose from, and it can get overwhelming at times, especially for photography beginners. We recommend making the most of our extensive camera knowledge to make sure you buy the right bit of kit for you come Black Friday.

If you're new to photography, a good grounding point is to start with our best camera for beginners (opens in new tab) guide. Once you've got a feel for which type of camera might suit your needs best, check out our separate guides on the best camera for photography (opens in new tab), the best mirrorless camera (opens in new tab), or the best Micro Four Thirds camera (opens in new tab), and if you want to take advantage of the lowering prices of DSLRs, check out our best DSLR guide – we've got the latest advice on them all.

Amazon Prime Sale: Camera deals

(opens in new tab) Panasonic S5 Body only| was £1,799 |now £1,449 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £350 Take your content creation to the next level thanks to the S5's 24MP sensor that is able to capture stunning full-frame photos at 7fps, while also recording 4K video with Dual-ISO enabling you to capture less noise in low-light conditions.

(opens in new tab) DJI Action 2 dual-screen Combo| was £455 |now £265 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £210 from DJI Whether you’re looking for the best action camera or a compact selfie camera, the DJI Action 2 can do it all with the dual-screen combo, offering DCI 4K 60p or slo-motion 4K 120p or even 240p at 1080p – this is a tiny but versatile camera for action, vlogging or both! This a DJI direct discount deal; ends October 11.

(opens in new tab) Panasonic GH5 II + 12-60mm f/2.8-4 lens| was £1,999 |now £1,399 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £600 Packed with amazing features, the GH5 mark II expands on the original GH5 and records 4K 30fps in 10-bit 4:2:2 at 400Mbps, shake-free thanks to its 50axis in-body stabilisation up to 6.5 stops across its 20.3MP sensor, perfect for content creators.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Olympus Pen E-PL10| was £649.99 |now £596.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £53 A stunning retro-design Micro-Four-Thirds camera that is both attractive as a camera and also a fashion accessory. Equipped with a 16MP sensor that can also capture 4K video in a compact package this is the camera for those that love style as well as photography.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Kodak Smile Classic Digital| was £149.99 |now £119.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £30 Get those nostalgic vibes with this instant film camera from Kodak. You are able to take photos and instantly print them out on 3.5 x 4.25" photo paper or save them for later thanks to its 16MP sensor this is also a digital camera too! With this deal, you're getting the best of digital technology with that film aesthetic.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) DJI Action 2 power outdoor bundle| was £391 |now £229 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £162 This power bundle will help you capture the action as and when it happens thanks to magnetic attachments and added battery power means you will be shooting 4k for longer.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Lens deals

(opens in new tab) Olmypus 40-150mm f/4-5.6| was £170.76 |now £135.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £34.77 Suited for travel, nature, and portrait this 40-150mm lens is a 35-mm equivalent to an 80-300mm lens, so you will be able to capture all the action wherever you are, and for many types of photography.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Olmypus 30mm f/3.5| was £249.99 |now £172.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £77 Suited for the OM-D and PEN models of Olympus cameras this 30mm f/3.5 is perfect for multiple genres of photography with a relatively fast aperture of f/3.5 this is the perfect lens for travel, when you want one lens to capture it all.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Drone deals

(opens in new tab) Holy Stone HS770E 4K drone| was £299 |now £254 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £45 This drone is perfect for beginners looking to get into ariel photography and video on the cheap. Fitted with a 4K camera that can capture at 30fps, or 6ofps if you scale down to 1080p. With a 45minute flight time this is an ideal drone you get anyone started in their drone career.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Webcam deals

(opens in new tab) Logitech Biro 500 webcam| was £219.99 |now £99.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £120 Another great webcam by Logitech, perfect for home working or streaming the Biro 500 can record in 4K or 1080 60fps to offer crisp capture, it also has a built-in exposure and light correction, so you will never get an awful hue or color cast on your footage. At this price its a steal

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Logitech StreamCam| was £139| now £121.55 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £17.45 Perfect for streaming or using on business calls over Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, and streaming capture software for gaming this webcam delivers the good. Able to record 1080p video at 60fps, supporting a USB-C connector and AI-enabled facial tracking and autofocus, this is a great webcam for all of those looking to upgrade in quality without breaking the piggy bank.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Elgato Facecam| was £149.99 |now £139.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £10 Designed for streaming over Twitch or YouTube this 1080p 60fps webcam from Elgato can also be used for working from home and is approved by Zoom and all other major virtual meeting rooms this is a great webcam for many applications.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo| was £99.99 |now £54.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £45 Not the most powerful webcam on the market, especially when designed by a gaming company, but the Razer Kiyo is a good all-round alternative other on this list, it features a built-in ring light to make sure you are correctly exposed on your business calls or when streaming and can record at 720p 60fps.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Phone deals

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia Pro I| was £1,198 |now £1,098 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £100 Immerse yourself with a 4K HDR display, record cinematic videos or take high-resolution photos at 20 frames per second on a dedicated 24mm or 50mm lens with stunning sharpens thanks to Zeiss Tessar optics, this isn't just a phone it's the content creators dream.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 IV| was £1,299 |now £1,140.57 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £158.43If you're a keen photo taker or filmmaker you will love this deal on the Sony Experia 1 IV. Equipped with a 120Hz 4K HDR display, which can also be used as an external monitor on Sony cameras this phone is packed with pro features such as Zeiss T* optics, shooting 4K HDR 120fps video with an 85-125mm optical zoom - this phone is built to create.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Gimbal deals

Amazon Prime Sale: Telescope deals

(opens in new tab) Celestron NexYZ 3–Axis Universal Smartphone Adapter| was £54.08 | now £44.06 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save £10 This adaptor connects your smartphone to your telescope, spotting scope, binocular, monocular, and microscope so you can capture photos and video through the eyepiece. The three-axis adjustment means you can align the phone’s camera with the eyepiece quickly and precisely.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Travelscope 70 telescope bundle|

(opens in new tab) was £119.99 | now £91.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save £28 This is a great refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. The kit comes with a pair of eyepieces for different magnifications, a carry case, and a tripod for keeping your telescope set sturdily to the right position.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense LT 70AZ telescope | was £189.99 |now £149.95 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Save £40.95 Another refractor telescope for beginners allowing you to explore the planets and the solar system. This one works with your smartphone, to tell you what stars and planets are currently observable, and helps guide you to them.

(opens in new tab) Celestron StarSense DX 102AZ telescope | was £449.99 |now £275

(opens in new tab)Save £174.99 A More powerful version of the smartphone-enabled StarSense range. The 102AZ offers a 4inch (102mm) refractor telescope with a manual altazimuth mount.

(opens in new tab) Slokey SkyWays 40070 telescope | was £99.99 | now £84.99

(opens in new tab)Save £15 A great, affordable telescope for kids, which will help you observe the planets, the moon, and distant stars, thanks to a choice of 16x, 40x, 48x, and 120x magnifications. Comes with a case and a free digiscoping adaptor for your phone. One-day deal - ends midnight October 11.

Amazon Prime Sale: Binocular deals

(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster 12x60 | was £83.95 | now £67 (opens in new tab)

Save £17 These big magnification binoculars that are suitable for watching distant wildlife, or for star gazing.



(opens in new tab) Celestron UpClose G2 20 x 50 | was £51.99 | now £42 (opens in new tab)

Save £9.99 Affordable water-resistant binoculars with a rubberized body offering a high-power 20x magnification for daylight viewing of wildlife and sport.



(opens in new tab) Celestron SkyMaster 25x70 | was £99 | now £84.99 (opens in new tab)Save £14.01 Featuring a staggering 25x magnification, this pair of binoculars offers ultra-sharp focus and maximum image brightness in low-light and long-range conditions. With multi-coated optics and a protective rubber covering, this pair of binoculars is now at an all-time great price.



(opens in new tab) Celestron Nature DX 10x42 binoculars | £159.99 |£99.13 (opens in new tab)

Save £60.86 This pair of outdoor and birding binoculars is designed to be fog and waterproof. Featuring 10x magnification, it's also fully multi-coated with BaK-4 prisms for optimal optical quality. This deal includes a compact carrying case, a lens cap, a neck strap and more.



(opens in new tab) Olympus 8-16x40 S zoom binoculars | £149.99 | £102.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £47 The unusual zoom capability of these binoculars can be of particular appeal to birdwatchers - and with a wide 40mm objective lens they are suitable for lowlight viewing too.



(opens in new tab) Olympus 8x40 S binoculars | £10.999 | £69.99 (opens in new tab)

Save £40 A wide-angle view and bright 40mm objective lens make this a great pair of budget binoculars for wildlife watching, or for sporting occasions.

(opens in new tab) Bushnell 10x42 binoculars | £61 | £37 (opens in new tab)

Save £24 This is a fantastic reduction on this all-round pair of budget binoculars. Despite the low price, these have multicoated lenses, and are gas-filled to prevent fogging. The 10x42 optics make them suitable for wildlife, sports and general observation in a range of lighting conditions.

(opens in new tab) Celestron Ultima 80 spotting scope| was £239.99 | now £149

(opens in new tab)SAVE £90.99 An all-around spotting scope with an 80mm objective lens and a 45° viewing angle for comfortable usage. Perfect for observing nature and long-distance viewing. Comes with a 20-60x zoom eyepiece, and a carrying case.

Amazon Prime Sale: Tripod deals

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics mini tripod| was £17.62 |now £13.65 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £3.97 Now, this might not be the best tripod we would recommend, but if you are looking for a cheap alternative that you can be used quickly in a pinch whilst on a hike, for £13.65 you can't really go wrong - and by the reviews, people seem to love it!

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Amazon Basics Monopod| was £19.57 |now £16.63 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £2.94 This might not be the best discount across Early Access, but at this price, if you're looking for a cheap monopod that will steady your lens at a pinch then this is as cheap as it gets. Reviews seem positive, but I wouldn't go support a big lens on it.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Befree travel tripod & ball head| was £177.95 |now £124.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £52.96 If you want to step up for the travel tripod game, but still don't want to give up too much space or carry a lot of weight this Manfrotto BeFree travel tripod with ball head is perfect for landscape photographers hiking to get the best image possible, without breaking their back.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Manfrotto Lightweight fluid video system| was £420.95 |now £339.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £80.96 Take your video production to the next level, and keep it level with this fluid video tripod system from Manfrotto. Perfect to keep your filmmaking steady and to support a camera rig up to 8kg, this is perfect for those budding filmmakers wanting a quality fluid tripod and head for a good price.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Laptop deals

(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion Gaming laptop 15-dk2029na| was £799.99 |now £559.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £240 Though marketed as a gaming laptop, this HP machine is also a fine choice for image or video editing on a modest budget. An Intel Core i5 CPU, dedicated GeForce GTX 1650 graphics and a 15" Full HD screen are all decent specs for the money.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio| was £2479 |now £1989 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £490 The Surface Laptop Studio is a stunning flagship laptop, and as such hefty price cuts are hard to find, until now. A 20% discount on a super-versatile 2-in-1 laptop boasting 32GB RAM and an incredible touch screen makes this more tempting than ever if you're after an uncompromisingly good laptop.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) ASUS Vivobook L410MA| was £179.99 |now £139.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £40 Want a cheap laptop for viewing photos and videos? You could get a Chromebook, but this Asus laptop runs Windows 11 making it a little more versatile. Don't expect to set any speed records, but the Full HD 14" screen should look super-crisp.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) HP Laptop 14s-fq1000na| was £529.99 |now £349.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £180 Here's a laptop that's ideal for home working or light image editing, with its AMD Ryzen 5 processor being a healthy step up from the CPUs in ultra-low-budget machines. You even get a Full HD screen to show off your snaps.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) HUAWEI MateBook D14| was £879.99 |now £499.99

SAVE £380 (opens in new tab) This may be a shameless MacBook Pro ripoff, but you certainly can't describe the price as a ripoff - the specs you get here are simply amazing for the money. 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processing power, a 512GB SSD, and a 14" Full HD IPS screen. Now with a £380 discount, this laptop is awesome value!

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Monitor deals

(opens in new tab) HUAWEI MateView GT 27" Curved Monitor| was £249 |now £199 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £50 Fancy a curved monitor at a bargain price? The MateView GT 27 ticks that box with its 1500R curvature, but also nails the image quality basics thanks to 90% DCI-P3 coverage and HDR10 support. It even boasts a Delta-E <2 default color accuracy - impressive stuff.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) ASUS VG289Q 28" 4K monitor| was £333.48 |now £239 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £94.48 There are several 4K monitors discounted in the Early Access Sale, but this 28-inch offering is easily the best value. 4K res, high quality IPS LCD screen tech, HDR10 and even 90% DCI-P3 color coverage. For the money, it's just about unbeatable for photo or video editing on a budget.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Philips 34" Ultrawide Monitor| was £328.37 |now £279.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £48.38 This a huge 34-inch 21:9 ultrawide is a real steal right now. IPS image quality, a healthy 3440 x 1440 resolution and 120% sRGB color coverage are great news for photo editing, while a quick 4ms response time and AMD FreeSync support should keep gamers happy.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Samsung M8 32" 4K Smart Monitor| was £699 |now £579 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £120 Here's something a little different: a smart monitor. Not only do you get a 32" 4K display here, this monitor also has built-in smart tech to let you web browse, use your favourite streaming service, and even use Microsoft 365 productivity apps, all without a connected computer.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Storage deals

(opens in new tab) WD 5 TB My Passport Portable HDD| was £124.99 |now £108.86 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £16.86 The WD my Passport has long been our preferred choice for getting cost-effective portable storage. Available in several capacities, its the largest 5TB offering of this hard drive that gives you the most bang per buck, and now with a handy £17 off.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Portable SSD 1TB| was £139.99 |now £80.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £59 This might be the cheapest a 1TB portable SSD from a respected brand has ever been! Sure, this is SanDisk's entry-level portable SSD, so it's not the fastest, but with a 520MB/s read speed, it's quick enough for most scenarios. Grab one while you can!

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) Samsung T7 Portable SSD - 2 TB| was £196.49 |now £151.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £44.50 This no-compromise portable SSD boasts stunning 1050/1000MB/s maximum read/write speeds, along with a healthy 2TB capacity, all in a device small enough to slip into a shirt pocket. At this price you really can't go wrong.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) SanDisk Portable SSD 2TB| was £279.99 |now £130.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £149 The same portable SSD as above, just with twice the storage. The value is equally stunning though thanks to a huge Prime discount, so go for whichever version best suits your budget.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) WD Elements 16TB Desktop Hard Drive| was £406.99 |now £229.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £177 After the most possible desktop storage for the best possible price? You're looking right at it. 16 TERABYTES of storage will be very, very hard to fill, and now you can get it with a whopping £161 discount, making it barely more expensive than some lower capacity Elements drives.

UK DEAL

Amazon Prime Sale: Dash cam deals

Amazon Prime Sale: Camera accessories deals

(opens in new tab) Datacolor SpyderX Pro| was £159 |now £108.12 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £50.88 Designed for serious filmmakers and photographers this device from Datacolor allows you to fully calibrate your monitor to the correct RBG colors to make sure your color-grading or photo edits are top-notch every time.

UK DEAL

(opens in new tab) HP Sprocket Portable Printer| was £129.99 |now £103.99 (opens in new tab)

SAVE £26 Get your images printed in an instant, whether it's from your smartphone or your Bluetooth-enabled camera. This HP printer can print 2.3" x 3.4" prints of your memories so you can share them in an instant.

UK DEAL

Photo magazine subscription deals

A photo magazine makes a great gift for a photographer (or for yourself!). Buy early for Christmas, and you can get a £10 bonus Marks & Spencer voucher. See the options below…

(opens in new tab) Digital Camera (opens in new tab) is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer. Get a £10 M&S voucher (opens in new tab) Ends 10am, October 27, 2022

(opens in new tab) PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine (opens in new tab) is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with a disc of video tutorials too. Get a £10 M&S voucher (opens in new tab) Ends 10am, October 27, 2022

(opens in new tab) N-Photo (opens in new tab) is 100% Nikon-devoted, and 100% editorially independent. If you're a Nikon owner and want to improve your images, get the best buying advice and reviews, see some of the world's best Nikon photography, N-Photo is the title for you. Get a £10 M&S voucher (opens in new tab) Ends 10am, October 27, 2022

(opens in new tab) Whether you're a part-time amateur or a full-time professional, Digital Photographer (opens in new tab) aims to challenge and motivate you to take your best shots. Our in-depth features are designed to take your photography to the next level - and this is a great gift for anyone who wants more inspiration for their picture taking. Get a £10 M&S voucher (opens in new tab) Ends 10am, October 27, 2022

