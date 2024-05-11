Learn how to photograph and edit stunning starscapes

By
Contributions from
published

You’ll be amazed at how much detail you can capture with simple techniques and subtle image editing

Shoot starscapes
This photo captures the serenity of the Mendip Hills but also the relationship we have with the night sky and light pollution (Image credit: Josh Dury)
Jump to:

Light pollution is changing the way we see the night sky, how we photograph it and our connection to the stars. When taking astro photos nowadays, it is hard to escape the reality of light pollution from nearby towns and cities, even out at sea or in rural areas. Sometimes, it is necessary to travel to dark-sky places that provide an ‘open window’ to the universe, but it is a battle photographers are often up against.

Luckily, the modern astro photographer can also call upon a series of techniques that lift the curtain of light pollution that prevents us from getting a clear view of our home galaxy, the Milky Way. Capturing images of this spiral system of billions of stars evokes an emotional response, telling the story of our relationship with the environment around us. Let’s look at the process of how we counterbalance the constant battle between light and dark...

Image

This article originally appeared in Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts, and amateurs alike!

Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips, and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Josh Dury
Astrophotographer
With contributions from

Related articles