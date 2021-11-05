How to photograph fireworks: capture explosive shots this Bonfire Night

Watch video: How to photograph fireworks

Taking ﬁreworks images might seem daunting, but it is easier than you might think. Whether you're photographing a professional fireworks display or just enjoying the colorful explosions from the comfort of your back yard, following these guidelines when setting up and shooting will help you get great results.

You’ll also learn a great trick for shooting in Bulb mode that will enable you to capture bursts of multiple ﬁreworks in one amazing shot!

• 4 tips for shooting fireworks

A great photograph of a burst of multicolored ﬁreworks exploding in sync looks impressive in any portfolio. It’s impossible not to be tempted to snap away during a display when sparklers, bonﬁres and Catherine wheels light up the night.

However, without the right settings, your images can end up looking blurry or smoky (or both). Luckily, a little bit of planning and technique is all that’s necessary to learn how to get some really stunning final photographs.

Trying to shoot elaborate displays that only last a few minutes can be chaotic in the heat of the moment, so turn up early to scope out the location and find a good place to set everything up in plenty of time.

You’ll need to pack a tripod to keep things steady, as using a long shutter speed is the key to great ﬁreworks photos. This will enable you to capture well-deﬁned trailing lines of light and different bursts of ﬁreworks in one dynamic picture. It’s also a good idea to pack a very low-tech bit of kit – black cardboard – as this will help you control the exposure.

Have fun and soon you will be able to get images like the one above!

