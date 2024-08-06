10 pro tips for photographing brilliant coastal landscapes with a Canon camera

By
published

Canon pro landscape photographer Jack Lodge teaches PhotoPlus Apprentice Gary to chase the light down in Dorset

PhotoPlus Canon Landscape Jack Lodge Dorset
(Image credit: Future)

If you have a love for the outdoors, exploring the wilderness and getting out with your camera all whilst bolstering both your physical and mental health then landscapes photography is pretty tough to beat!

From rolling hills to historic landmarks, there's brilliant scenery everywhere you point your camera and there's never two pictures that look exactly the same with changeable weather delivering glorious sunshine at sunset or stormy skies for moody black and white images. It's not quite a simple as heading out to a brilliant location with your camera though...

Canon Jack Lodge Profile
Jack Lodge

Based down in Wimborne, Dorset, Jack is perfectly placed for great landscapes and seascapes on the stunning Jurassic Coast. His image ‘Winter at Win Green’ was shortlisted in the Landscape Photographer of the Year 2022, and he runs landscape and wildlife workshops, from Dorset to Snowdonia, all year round. He also spoke on the Canon stand at The Photography & Video Show 2024.

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine

PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine is the world's only monthly newsstand title that's 100% devoted to Canon, so you can be sure the magazine is completely relevant to your system. Every issue comes with downloadable video tutorials too. 


View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Dan Mold
Dan Mold
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor on PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Dan also brings his technical wizardry and editing skills to Digital Camera World. He has been writing about all aspects of photography for over 10 years, having previously served as technical writer and technical editor for Practical Photography magazine, as well as Photoshop editor on Digital Photo

Dan is an Adobe-certified Photoshop guru, making him officially a beast at post-processing – so he’s the perfect person to share tips and tricks both in-camera and in post. Able to shoot all genres, Dan provides news, techniques and tutorials on everything from portraits and landscapes to macro and wildlife, helping photographers get the most out of their cameras, lenses, filters, lighting, tripods, and, of course, editing software.

Related articles