Netflix can stream videos without a long wait to download the full files – so why can’t creatives share photos and videos the same way? That’s the question that led to Frame.io’s Drive, a new desktop app that gives creatives the benefits of cloud storage in an app that acts more like a local storage drive.

While cloud storage allows for easier collaboration, downloading files – especially large video files and high-resolution RAW files – requires a wait. Frame.io Drive, however, makes the cloud storage act more like a mounted storage drive.

Read more: What is Frame.io?

Article continues below

(Image credit: Adobe)

How? The new app takes some inspiration from video streaming platforms like Netflix. Netflix doesn’t download the entire movie before you can watch it. It downloads in chunks, sending only the parts that you need in order to stream without the wait.

Frame.io Drive similarly “streams” media with Mounted Drive tech to teams using Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects and other tools by chunking that data and sending only what’s needed at the time.

Adobe says that Frame.io Drive operates just like a local drive, including appearing as a drive on Finder for Macs and File Explorer for Windows. On Mac, Frame.io Drive also supports a Quick Share by right-clicking on the file from Finder. The app streams files as users need them, and updates are synced automatically without manual updates.

(Image credit: Adobe)

The new desktop app also supports comments, watermarks, and passwords – along with sharing to viewers who don’t have Frame.io.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Frame.io Drive app is rolling out to Enterprise subscribers first, beginning on April 15, but will gradually roll out to all Frame.io users in the next few weeks.

You may also like

Take a look at our top picks for the best photo editors and the best video editing software.