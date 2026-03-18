Instagram is trialling links in posts – could this make a financial difference for photographers?
Instagram has confirmed that it’s trialing clickable links in post captions for Meta Verified subscribers, and I think this could improve creators’ finances
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Meta recently confirmed that it’s trialling clickable links in posts which would allow users to leave the platform to external webpages. This could have a positive impact on photographers and videographers who want to direct viewers towards their commercial services and products.
Until now, Instagram has strictly prohibited in-post linking, limiting adding external links to profiles, Reels and Stories, in a balancing act of restricting users from leaving the app but also keeping them happy. However, according to a report by tech publication Engadget, Meta has said that it’s testing links in captions, but only for paying Meta Verified subscribers.
The feature was initially spotted by blogger Andrea Valeria, who shared screenshots of an Instagram post in which she was able to include a link to her Substack. Valeria noted that an in-app message said she could share up to 10 links per month.Article continues below
While Instagram is keeping the details as to when the feature will be officially rolled out and what the limitations will be under wraps, this will surely have creators excited.
The challenge of being a photographer or videographer on social media is that likes don’t translate to income, and viewers can disappear when having to direct them from a post to your “link in bio.” However, enabling Instagram users to leave the app to a related webpage directly from a post could help solve these issues.
With the current limitation of 10 external in-post links per month, it doesn't seem likely that the feature will make a huge difference to creators’ finances but, if used strategically, could bolster incomes.
As for now, it looks like only Instagram users paying for the coveted blue tick will get access to in-post links. But as a potentially revenue-driving feature, I think creators of all levels will want in, and this could see Instagram widening access.
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For now, though, free users will have to continue making do with the maximum of five links alowed in profile bios.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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