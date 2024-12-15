52% of all Australian drowning deaths happen in swimming pools – AI cameras are helping tackle the problem

Artificial intelligence is helping keep people safe in swimming pools in Australia this southern hemisphere summer, proving again that AI can be used for good as well as evil.

The method is being pioneered by an aquatic center in Queensland, Australia, where overhead cameras and AI programming combine to detect erratic movement in the water.

The lifeguards then get a real-time alert on their smartwatch that pinpoints the exact location where the swimmer could be struggling. This is the first time that water safety technology has been used in Queensland.

Despite being known for its stunning beaches and coves, 52% of all drowning deaths in Australia happen in swimming pools, according to the Royal Life Saving Society Australia (RLSSA). The group also reports that, in 2023, there were 6 drowning deaths, 18 non-fatal drowning incidents and more than 7,800 rescues at public swimming pools.

RLSSA general manager RJ Houston said the organization was pleased to support enhanced safety through next-generation lifeguard assistance technology, and that it was not intending to get rid of lifeguards.

“While lifeguards play critical prevention and rescue roles, supervision in public swimming pools can be challenging," he told Council. "The potential of combining lifeguard expertise with AI-enhanced drowning detection technology is a promising development”.

Understandably, having artificial intelligence cameras in a pool poses various security and privacy risks. However, the technology monitors only general behavioral patterns and cannot capture facial or body imagery.

The AI tool has already been rolled out to 75 public pools across the country.

